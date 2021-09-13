Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Infinix X1 Andoroid Smart TV Models Get Limited Period Discounts via Flipkart Till September 16

Infinix X1 Andoroid Smart TV Models Get Limited-Period Discounts via Flipkart Till September 16

Infinix X1 Android Smart TV models are being offered with up to Rs. 3,000 off.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 September 2021 15:17 IST
Infinix X1 Andoroid Smart TV Models Get Limited-Period Discounts via Flipkart Till September 16

The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV comes in a bezel-less design

Highlights
  • Infinix X1 Android smart TV models are available for purchase on Flipkart
  • The discount period started on September 12
  • Infinix X1 Android smart TV models are powered by a MediaTek SoC

Infinix X1 Android Smart TV series, which has models in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch display sizes, is currently being offered with a discount for a limited period. The smart TV models are currently available for purchase via Flipkart and the discount will run on till Thursday, September 16. The Infinix X1 40-inch smart TV was launched in July, while the Infinix X1 32-inch and Infinix X1 43-inch smart TVs were launched in December 2020. All three smart TVs are powered by MediaTek quad-core processors with 1GB of RAM.

Infinix X1 smart TV sale offers

The Infinix X1 Android Smart TV models are being offered with a limited-period discount of up to Rs. 3,000 via Flipkart. The discounts on the smart TV series started on September 12 and will be available through September 16. The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV is listed for Rs. 22,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 26,990. The Infinix X1 32-inch Android Smart TV is available for Rs. 14,999 against its regular price of Rs. 17,999. The Infinix X1 43-inch Android Smart TV is available for Rs. 22,999 while its regular price is listed to be Rs. 24,999.

Infinix X1 32-inch and Infinix X1 43-inch Android Smart TV specifications

The 32-inch smart TV comes with an HD LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a bezel-less design, and Epic 2.0 Picture Engine. On the other hand, the 43-inch smart TV comes with the aforementioned features but with a full-HD LED display. The TVs offer 400 nits of peak brightness and support HDR10. Both TVs come with TUV Rheinland certification. The 32-inch Infinix X1 comes with 20W box speakers with Dolby Audio while the 43-inch Infinix X1 comes with 24W box speakers. Both models are powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV specifications

This Infinix X1 has a 40-inch full-HD LED display with 350 nits of peak brightness, HDR10, and HLG support. It comes with a bezel-less design and uses Epic 2.0 Picture Engine along with EyeCare technology. It is powered by a MediaTek MTK 6683 64-bit processor paired with a Mali-470 GPU, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The smart TV also comes with 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio support.

All three TV models from Infinix have an Android TV interface, built-in Chromecast, and Google Assistant support.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix X1, Infinix Smart TV Sale Offers
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Gets Software Update for RAM Expansion
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launch Teased for September 15; Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro Renders Leaked

Related Stories

Infinix X1 Andoroid Smart TV Models Get Limited-Period Discounts via Flipkart Till September 16
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook Laptop Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. WhatsApp to Bring End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups in the Coming Weeks
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  4. iPhone 13 Storage to Start at 128GB; Pro Models to Get 1TB: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. NASA Shares Update On its Search For Extraterrestrial Life
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book, Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition Launched
  8. Apple Says Motorcycle Vibrations May Be Bad for iPhone Cameras
  9. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Tipped to Launch in October, Renders Leaked
  10. How to Turn on Speed Limit Warning on Google Maps
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Launch Teased for September 15; Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro Renders Leaked
  2. Infinix X1 Andoroid Smart TV Models Get Limited-Period Discounts via Flipkart Till September 16
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Gets Software Update for RAM Expansion
  4. JioBook Laptop India Launch Could Be Soon, Tips Alleged BIS Listing
  5. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Voice Message Transcription Feature for iOS Users
  6. Realme GT Neo 2 Launch Date Set for September 22, Company Confirms
  7. iPhone 13 Series Storage to Start With 128GB, Pro Models to Get 1TB Option: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Shang-Chi Box Office Crosses $250 Million Worldwide, Holding Better Than Black Widow
  9. Instagram Testing New Feature to Allow Users Mark People as 'Favourites'
  10. iPhone Cameras Can Get Degraded by Motorcycle Vibrations, Apple Warns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com