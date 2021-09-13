Infinix X1 Android Smart TV series, which has models in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch display sizes, is currently being offered with a discount for a limited period. The smart TV models are currently available for purchase via Flipkart and the discount will run on till Thursday, September 16. The Infinix X1 40-inch smart TV was launched in July, while the Infinix X1 32-inch and Infinix X1 43-inch smart TVs were launched in December 2020. All three smart TVs are powered by MediaTek quad-core processors with 1GB of RAM.

Infinix X1 smart TV sale offers

The Infinix X1 Android Smart TV models are being offered with a limited-period discount of up to Rs. 3,000 via Flipkart. The discounts on the smart TV series started on September 12 and will be available through September 16. The Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV is listed for Rs. 22,999, down from its regular price of Rs. 26,990. The Infinix X1 32-inch Android Smart TV is available for Rs. 14,999 against its regular price of Rs. 17,999. The Infinix X1 43-inch Android Smart TV is available for Rs. 22,999 while its regular price is listed to be Rs. 24,999.

Infinix X1 32-inch and Infinix X1 43-inch Android Smart TV specifications

The 32-inch smart TV comes with an HD LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a bezel-less design, and Epic 2.0 Picture Engine. On the other hand, the 43-inch smart TV comes with the aforementioned features but with a full-HD LED display. The TVs offer 400 nits of peak brightness and support HDR10. Both TVs come with TUV Rheinland certification. The 32-inch Infinix X1 comes with 20W box speakers with Dolby Audio while the 43-inch Infinix X1 comes with 24W box speakers. Both models are powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

Infinix X1 40-inch Android Smart TV specifications

This Infinix X1 has a 40-inch full-HD LED display with 350 nits of peak brightness, HDR10, and HLG support. It comes with a bezel-less design and uses Epic 2.0 Picture Engine along with EyeCare technology. It is powered by a MediaTek MTK 6683 64-bit processor paired with a Mali-470 GPU, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The smart TV also comes with 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio support.

All three TV models from Infinix have an Android TV interface, built-in Chromecast, and Google Assistant support.

