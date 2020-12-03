Technology News
  Infinix Set to Launch 2 Smart TVs, Snokor Branded Soundbar in India by December End

Infinix Set to Launch 2 Smart TVs, Snokor-Branded Soundbar in India by December-End

Infinix smart TVs will come in 32- and 43-inch screen sizes.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 December 2020 14:02 IST
Infinix is following in the footsteps of Realme and Xiaomi by launching its smart TVs

Highlights
  • Infinix smart TV details announced alongside Infinix Zero 8i launch
  • The brand is set to launch its soundbar under sub-brand Snokor
  • Infinix started bringing TWS earbuds to the country in July

Infinix, the smartphone brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings, is set to enter the TV market in India by launching two new smart TVs. The brand said in a statement on Thursday that the launch will take place by the end of December. Both new Infinix smart TVs will run on Android OS. In addition to its smart TVs, Infinix also revealed its plans to launch a soundbar under sub-brand Snokor. The brand made the announcements alongside launching the Infinix Zero 8i in the country.

The Infinix smart TVs will come in 32- and 43-inch screen sizes. The TVs are likely to counter the likes of Vu, TCL, Realme, and Xiaomi's Mi TV. Aside from the TVs, Infinix is planning to launch its soundbar under the Snokor sub-brand in India by the end of December. It forayed into the audio market in the country with the launch of its true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in July and so has far launched three affordable models in the segment.

Further details about the Infinix smart TVs and soundbar are yet to be revealed.

Alongside announcing the smart TV and soundbar plans, Infinix launched the Zero 8i as its latest smartphone in India. The phone comes with an introductory price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Zero 8i features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The smartphone also comes with quad rear cameras that include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, dual selfie cameras with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery. The Zero 8i also supports 33W fast charging and is touted to deliver up to 49 hours of 4G talk time.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix smart TVs, Infinix soundbar, Snokor soundbar, Infinix smart TV, Infinix
