Infinix 32X1 and Infinix 43X1 smart TVs have been launched in India as part of the company's Infinix X1 series. The two TV models run on Android and come with bezel-less screens. Both TV models are TUV Rheinland certified and claim to offer a safe viewing experience by controlling the blue light wavelengths. Infinix 32X1 and 43X1 feature EPIC 2.0 Image Engine and have HDR10 support. They are powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor and 1GB RAM.

Infinix 32X1, Infinix 43X1 price in India, availability

Infinix 32X1 is priced at Rs. 11,999 while Infinix 43X1 is priced at Rs. 19,999. Both models will be available for purchase through Flipkart (32X1, 43X1) on December 18 starting 12pm (noon) and are currently listed on the e-commerce website as ‘coming soon.'

Infinix 32X1, Infinix 43X1 specifications, features

As the names suggest, Infinix 32X1 comes with a 32-inch display and Infinix 43X1 comes with a 43-inch display. The 32X1 model has an HD display while the 43X1 variant has a full-HD display. Both models have bezel-less screens and come with Epic 2.0 Picture Engine and support 60Hz refresh rate. The TVs offer 400 nits peak brightness with support for HDR10. Both models are TUV Rheinland certified for a safer viewing experience. Infinix 32X1 packs 20W box speakers with Dolby Audio while the larger Infinix 43X1 comes with 24W box speakers.

Both models are powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. For connectivity, you get two HDMI ports, one USB port, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and an IR remote with Infinix 32X1. On Infinix 43X1, you get and three HDMI ports, two USB port, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and a Bluetooth remote. They come with access to Google Play store and apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Youtube. You also get inbuilt Chromecast.

