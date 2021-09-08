Technology News
iFFalcon K72 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Video-Calling Camera, Android TV 11 Launched in India

iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K smart TV is priced at Rs. 51,999 and is available on Flipkart.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 September 2021 18:02 IST
iFFalcon K72 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Video-Calling Camera, Android TV 11 Launched in India

Photo Credit: iFFalcon

iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV comes with an external camera for video calls

Highlights
  • iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support
  • It gets AIxIoT that lets users operate smart devices using the TV
  • iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV comes with support for multiple HDR formats

iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K smart TV with an external camera for video-calling has been launched by TCL in India. The smart TV runs Android TV 11 and comes with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, the company's AIPQ engine for real-time audio and visual optimisation, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K smart TV also comes with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast. There is also Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology that should help it deliver smoother visuals. The iFFalcon K72 also supports multiple HDR formats including HDR10.

iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV price in India, availability

The iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV is priced at Rs. 51,999. It is available for purchase via Flipkart. The iFFalcon TV comes in a single Black colour option. The smart TV is offered with a year's warranty.

Flipkart is offering the iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV on EMIs starting at Rs. 1,778. There are multiple bank offers listed for the flagship iFFalcon TV with up to Rs. 1,250 off with certain terms and conditions.

iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV specifications

The newly launched iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV runs Android TV 11. As mentioned, The smart TV sports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It comes with an external camera for video calls.

The iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV also supports multiple HDR formats including HDR10. It also comes with MEMC that is said to give smoother visuals. TCL says gamers would be able to experience lag-free and blur-free visuals. The smart TV also comes with YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ Hostar, and more such apps pre-installed. Other apps can be download via the in-built Google Play store.

The TCL sub-brand also comes with AIxIoT — an amalgamation of artificial intelligence and internet of things from the company. This will let users control other smart devices in their homes via their iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K TV. Users also have hands-free Voice Control 2.0 feature to control various features in the TV.

Connectivity options include three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, an Ethernet port, SPDIF port, and Bluetooth. It also comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, i.e., support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. The smart TV measures 1,234x724x86mm and weighs 11kg without the stand. Its bundled remote comes with Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Assistant keys.

iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K

iFFalcon K72 55-inch 4K

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1234x724x86
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android Based
Smart TV Yes
Comments

Satvik Khare
