Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, 24W Speaker System Launched in India

iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, 24W Speaker System Launched in India

iFFalcon K61 4K TV comes with Dolby Audio that is delivered through two 12W speakers.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 December 2020 16:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, 24W Speaker System Launched in India

iFFalcon K61 TV can be wall-mounted and has a slim design

Highlights
  • iFFalcon K61 TV with 43-inch screen is priced at Rs. 24,999
  • The smart TV allows access to 5,000+ apps on Google Play
  • iFFalcon K61 TV can be used to control IoT devices

iFFalcon K61 4K TV models have been launched in India by the TCL sub-brand and are available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes. The smart TV comes with features like 4K upscaling, Dynamic Color Enhancement, micro dimming, Dolby Audio, and more. The iFFalcon K61 models are available on Flipkart and have a slim design that will compliment all home setups. The TV was first announced back in October ahead of the Big Billion Days and Big Diwali Sale on Flipkart and has now been released in the country.

iFFalcon K61 price in India

The iFFalcon K61 4K smart TV starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 43-inch model, according to the company's press release. The 50-inch variant is priced at Rs. 30,499 and the 55-inch model is priced at Rs. 36,499. The iFFalcon K61 series will be available on Flipkart and the 43-inch model is listed at Rs. 26,999 at the time of writing.

iFFalcon K61 specifications, features

iFFalcon K61 comes in three screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. It comes with 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) display and runs on Android TV 9 Pie. It supports 4K upscaling that means if you play non-native 4K content, the TV will improve the picture and video quality from four dimensions – clarity, colour compensation, detail compensation, and frequency compensation. It comes with 1,296 micro dimming zones across the display and HDR10 support.

The audio is handled by two 12W speakers for a total output of 24W. It has Dolby Audio support as well. Being an Android TV, it comes with access to 5,000+ apps on Google Play including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more. iFFalcon K61 can also be used to control IoT devices like lights, AC, and more.

The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. You also get 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth support. It has a slim form factor and can be mounted on the wall.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IFfalcon, iFFalcon K61, iFFalcon K61 Series, iFFalcon K61 Price in India, iFFalcon K61 Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Chromecast With Google TV Adds ‘Year in Search’ Playlists Including Trending Films of 2020

Related Stories

iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, 24W Speaker System Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Personal Data of 7 Million Indian Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked Online
  2. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  3. Redmi 9 Power Set to Launch in India on December 17
  4. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Google Reveals the Top Trends of 2020 With ‘Year in Search’
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
  7. Samsung 110-Inch MicroLED TV Launched in Korea
  8. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  9. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  10. SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes on Landing After Test Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Fined EUR 100 Million, Amazon Fined EUR 35 Million by French Watchdog CNIL for Breaching Cookie Rules
  2. iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, 24W Speaker System Launched in India
  3. Chromecast With Google TV Adds ‘Year in Search’ Playlists Including Trending Films of 2020
  4. Personal Data of 7 Million Indian Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked Through Dark Web
  5. Google Health Studies App for Android Will Let Users Participate in Research Studies
  6. Amazon Fire TV Devices Getting Revamped UI With Find Tab, Improved Alexa Integration, More
  7. Mi 10 Android 11 Update Starts Rolling Out in India, Xiaomi Announces
  8. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Tipped to Feature 6.55-Inch Full-HD+ Display, 65W Fast Charging, Ahead of Launch
  9. Google Chrome Extensions to Have Limited Data Access Starting 2021
  10. TikTok Overtakes Facebook to Become 2020’s Most Downloaded App Globally: App Annie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com