iFFalcon K61 4K TV models have been launched in India by the TCL sub-brand and are available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes. The smart TV comes with features like 4K upscaling, Dynamic Color Enhancement, micro dimming, Dolby Audio, and more. The iFFalcon K61 models are available on Flipkart and have a slim design that will compliment all home setups. The TV was first announced back in October ahead of the Big Billion Days and Big Diwali Sale on Flipkart and has now been released in the country.

iFFalcon K61 price in India

The iFFalcon K61 4K smart TV starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 43-inch model, according to the company's press release. The 50-inch variant is priced at Rs. 30,499 and the 55-inch model is priced at Rs. 36,499. The iFFalcon K61 series will be available on Flipkart and the 43-inch model is listed at Rs. 26,999 at the time of writing.

iFFalcon K61 specifications, features

iFFalcon K61 comes in three screen sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. It comes with 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) display and runs on Android TV 9 Pie. It supports 4K upscaling that means if you play non-native 4K content, the TV will improve the picture and video quality from four dimensions – clarity, colour compensation, detail compensation, and frequency compensation. It comes with 1,296 micro dimming zones across the display and HDR10 support.

The audio is handled by two 12W speakers for a total output of 24W. It has Dolby Audio support as well. Being an Android TV, it comes with access to 5,000+ apps on Google Play including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and more. iFFalcon K61 can also be used to control IoT devices like lights, AC, and more.

The TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. You also get 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth support. It has a slim form factor and can be mounted on the wall.

