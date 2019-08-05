TV buyers in India continue to see their list of options increase, with new TV launches taking place every few weeks, and new brands coming in regularly. The latest product launch is from iFFalcon, an affordable TV brand that is owned by China-based TCL and Tencent Digital. The iFFalcon K31 series of LED TVs is a top-spec range, featuring 4K panels, support for HDR content, and smart connectivity through the Android TV platform. The K31 range starts at Rs. 25,999 for the 43-inch variant, going up to Rs. 35,999 for the 55-inch variant.

The K31 range from iFFalcon is available in three size options - 43-inches (Rs. 25,999), 50-inches (Rs. 30,999), and 55-inches (Rs. 35,999). All of the TVs in the range are 4K TVs, regardless of the size of the screen. The LED TV range further supports HDR content up to the HDR10 standard, along with various other screen features such as AI picture engine, scene picture enhancement, brightness control, and more. The range runs on the Android TV platform for smart connectivity, with Android 9 Pie-based software, with a built-in Chromecast for content casting.

Additionally, the iFFalcon K31 range also features micro-dimming technology to adjust brightness and black levels. The TV is powered by a quad-core Amlogic CPU, with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage for apps and games. The screen has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz, and there are three HDMI ports and two USB ports for device connectivity. For sound, the TV has internal speakers with a 20W power output.

The TV range goes on sale on August 6 at 12PM on Flipkart, and will initially be available through flash sales. The iFFalcon K31 series is similar to the TCL P8 range which was recently launched; the TVs have similar features, specifications, and software.

