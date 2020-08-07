Technology News
iFFalcon H71 4K QLED, K71 4K UHD Smart TVs With Android TV Launched in India

iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV price in India starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 55-inch variant while iFFalcon K71 4K UHD TV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 25,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 August 2020 14:11 IST
iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV is touted to offer a bezel-less, full-screen experience

Highlights
  • iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV comes in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes
  • iFFalcon K71 4K UHD TV has 43-, 55-, and 65-inch options
  • Both new smart TVs run on Android TV 9 Pie and have micro-dimming feature

TCL sub-brand iFFalcon has expanded its Android TV-based smart TV lineup in India by launching the H71 4K QLED and K71 4K UHD models. The new TVs come with hands-free voice control using a far-field voice recognition technology and Google Assistant integration. The company also claims that it has provided an optimised LED display on its new TVs. Further, you'll get features including micro-dimming and access to Google Play store. The iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV comes in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes while the K71 4K UHD TV has 43-, 55-, and 65-inch options.

iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV, K71 4K UHD TV price in India

The 55-inch iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV carries a price tag of Rs. 45,999 while its 65-inch model comes at Rs. 65,999. In contrast, the 43-inch iFFalcon K71 4K UHD TV is priced at Rs. 25,999, whereas its 55-inch option is available at Rs. 35,999 and the top-end, 65-inch model at Rs. 54,999. Both new models in all their screen size options are available for purchase through Flipkart. The company is also giving one-year SonyLIV subscription for select customers. There are also 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and 10 percent instant savings on Citi credit and debit cards.

iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV specifications

The iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV comes in a metal body and is touted to offer a bezel-less, full-screen experience. The TV features quantum dot technology and supports Dolby Vision standard. Also, it has HDR 10+ technology to add dynamic tone-mapping to on-screen content. The TV comes with an IPQ engine that is claimed to enhance viewing clarity using artificial intelligence. Furthermore, you'll get Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD sound technologies.

iFFalcon K71 4K UHD TV specifications

The iFFalcon K71 4K UHD TV, on the other hand, comes with 4K upscaling for lower-resolution content. There is also a dynamic Color Enhancement feature that is said to transform the display to a high gamut screen. The TV includes an AI x IoT feature that has been developed by iFFalcon parent company TCL to let you connect your Google Home-enabled smart devices such as air conditioners, room lights, and fans and control them directly through the TV. Additionally, there is Dolby Audio with a 5.1 surround sound experience.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

iFFalcon 55 Inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV (55H71)

iFFalcon 55 Inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV (55H71)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Dimensions 122.86 cm x 3.05 cm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
iFFalcon 65 Inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV (65H71)

iFFalcon 65 Inch QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV (65H71)

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Dimensions 144.64 cm x 3.05 cm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
iFFalcon 43 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV (43K71)

iFFalcon 43 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV (43K71)

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 96.07 cm x 55.84 mm x 4.14 cm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
iFFalcon 55 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV (55K71)

iFFalcon 55 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV (55K71)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 122.7 cm x 71.7 cm x 4.12 cm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
iFFalcon 65 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV (65K71)

iFFalcon 65 Inch LED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android TV (65K71)

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 144.3 cm x 83.78 cm x 4.2 cm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
