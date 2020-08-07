TCL sub-brand iFFalcon has expanded its Android TV-based smart TV lineup in India by launching the H71 4K QLED and K71 4K UHD models. The new TVs come with hands-free voice control using a far-field voice recognition technology and Google Assistant integration. The company also claims that it has provided an optimised LED display on its new TVs. Further, you'll get features including micro-dimming and access to Google Play store. The iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV comes in 55- and 65-inch screen sizes while the K71 4K UHD TV has 43-, 55-, and 65-inch options.

iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV, K71 4K UHD TV price in India

The 55-inch iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV carries a price tag of Rs. 45,999 while its 65-inch model comes at Rs. 65,999. In contrast, the 43-inch iFFalcon K71 4K UHD TV is priced at Rs. 25,999, whereas its 55-inch option is available at Rs. 35,999 and the top-end, 65-inch model at Rs. 54,999. Both new models in all their screen size options are available for purchase through Flipkart. The company is also giving one-year SonyLIV subscription for select customers. There are also 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and 10 percent instant savings on Citi credit and debit cards.

iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV specifications

The iFFalcon H71 4K QLED TV comes in a metal body and is touted to offer a bezel-less, full-screen experience. The TV features quantum dot technology and supports Dolby Vision standard. Also, it has HDR 10+ technology to add dynamic tone-mapping to on-screen content. The TV comes with an IPQ engine that is claimed to enhance viewing clarity using artificial intelligence. Furthermore, you'll get Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD sound technologies.

iFFalcon K71 4K UHD TV specifications

The iFFalcon K71 4K UHD TV, on the other hand, comes with 4K upscaling for lower-resolution content. There is also a dynamic Color Enhancement feature that is said to transform the display to a high gamut screen. The TV includes an AI x IoT feature that has been developed by iFFalcon parent company TCL to let you connect your Google Home-enabled smart devices such as air conditioners, room lights, and fans and control them directly through the TV. Additionally, there is Dolby Audio with a 5.1 surround sound experience.

