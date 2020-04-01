A new Huawei Vision Smart TV with a built-in pop-up camera is set to launch alongside Huawei P40 series on April 8 in China. The company officially announced the development on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo on Monday. Huawei at the moment has not revealed any details about the upcoming smart TV and it is also unclear whether the product will be launched in India. Last year, the Chinese tech giant had introduced its Vision Smart TV series which included 75-inch and 65-inch variants. The 75-inch Vision Smart TV had a pop-camera as well.

From the latest photos shared by Huawei on Weibo, the pop-up camera of this year's Vision Smart TV appears to be larger than the one we saw last year. We can also expect the latest version of the Huawei Vision Smart TV to have a larger display.

Since the Vision TVs were not launched in India, it can be further speculated that the latest version of the smart TVs won't arrive in the country. To recall, the 75-inch Vision Smart TV (aka Huawei Smart Screen V75) that was launched in November 2019, came with Quantum Dot Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display along with 120Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio. The pop-up camera, on the other hand, was inclined at a 10-degree angle for a more optimal video chat experience.

The Huawei Smart Screen V75 also came in Black and Gold colour options, so we also expect either the same or new colour variants. The smart TV was priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000). More will be known once Huawei officially launches the product on April 8.

The company's latest flagship, the Huawei P40 5G series will also go on sale on the same day. The series includes Huawei P40 5G, Huawei P40 Pro 5G, and Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G.