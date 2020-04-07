Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Huawei’s Upcoming Smart TV to Be a 65 Inch OLED Behemoth With 14 Under Display Speakers: Report

Huawei’s Upcoming Smart TV to Be a 65-Inch OLED Behemoth With 14 Under Display Speakers: Report

It’s unclear when or if this smart TV will be launched in India.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 7 April 2020 13:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei’s Upcoming Smart TV to Be a 65-Inch OLED Behemoth With 14 Under Display Speakers: Report

Huawei’s upcoming TV is set to be launched on April 8

Highlights
  • Huawei will be launching a new 65-inch OLED TV
  • The TV is also expected to have under-display speakers
  • Earlier reports suggested that there will be a pop-up camera

Chinese tech giant Huawei, like many other manufacturers in the smartphone segment, is looking beyond its core consumer products to smart televisions as the next big thing. The company is set to reveal its latest smart TV in its home market of China on April 8, alongside the P40 series of smartphones. A new report has suggested the name, as well as some of the expected features and specifications of the new TV, which is likely to be a big-screen premium option.

A report by Chinese website My Drivers has indicated some details of the upcoming smart television, based on leaked posters. The Huawei TV is expected to be called the Huawei Smart TV X65, and will have a 65-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) OLED screen. For sound, the television will have 14 under-display speakers, promising detailed front-firing sound for the viewer.

As earlier rumoured, the Huawei TV is expected to have a 24-megapixel pop-up camera. This can be used for video calls using the TV, allowing for a better video call experience thanks to the large screen.

The Huawei Smart TV X65 could be powered by Hongmeng OS, which has been developed by the Chinese company for its smart devices. Also expected on the TV is a unique way to control the TV without the use of the remote or voice commands; this could utilise the camera in some way, such as gesture controls using your hands.

The Huawei TV is being launched only in China for now; there's no word on when or even if it will be launched in India. The Smart TV X65 is the next big launch in the smart TV segment for Huawei after the 75-inch Smart Screen V75 that was launched in November 2019.

Is OnePlus TV Q1 Pro the 'Flagship Killer' of TVs? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei tv, Huawei Smart TV X65
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition Gets New 12GB RAM Variant With 512GB Storage: Price, Specifications
Zoom Meeting App Continues to Battle Privacy Concerns, Increased Competition

Related Stories

Huawei’s Upcoming Smart TV to Be a 65-Inch OLED Behemoth With 14 Under Display Speakers: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  2. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  3. Amitabh Bachchan Gets Trolled for Sharing Fake News on Twitter, Again
  4. Realme TV May Come With 43-Inch Screen
  5. Vu Premium 4K LED Android TV Review
  6. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  7. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch April 14: Everything We Think We Know So Far
  8. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  9. Vivo Y50 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Google Maps Now Shows Public Food, Night Shelters Across 30 Cities
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Ace 2, Oppo Enco W31 TWS Earbuds to Launch on April 13, Company Confirms
  2. Google Pixel Phones Receiving April Update, Pixel 4 Gets 'Eyes Open’ Option for Face Unlock
  3. Facebook Asks Users About Coronavirus Symptoms, Releases Friendship Data to Researchers
  4. Amitabh Bachchan Gets Trolled for Sharing Fake News on Twitter, Again
  5. Zoom Meeting App Continues to Battle Privacy Concerns, Increased Competition
  6. Huawei’s Upcoming Smart TV to Be a 65-Inch OLED Behemoth With 14 Under Display Speakers: Report
  7. Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition Gets New 12GB RAM Variant With 512GB Storage: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Says Solid Chip Sales Helped Cushion Blow From Falling Smartphone, TV Figures
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch on April 14: Price, Specifications, and Everything Else We Think We Know
  10. Asus 6Z Starts Receiving New Update with Jio Wi-Fi Calling Support in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com