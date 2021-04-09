Huawei Smart Screen V-series TVs have launched in China and they range from 55-inch to 85-inch. They are powered by a quad-core CPU and have an aluminium alloy frame with a plastic back panel. All the models come with 4K display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The 55-inch model has peak brightness of 750 nits while the other three models come with 1,000 nits peak brightness. Huawei Smart Screen V-series TV models run on HarmonyOS and have LCD displays.

Huawei Smart Screen V series price

Huawei Smart Screen V 55 is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,800), the 65-inch model costs CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 91,300), the 75-inch model costs CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs. 1.59 lakh), and the 85-inch variant costs CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh). The TV models are available in a single black colour option and will go on sale from April 14 in China.

As of now, there is no information on when the Huawei Smart Screen V series will launch in India.

Huawei Smart Screen V series specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Huawei Smart Screen V series comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models. The specifications are mostly the same across the board with some differences between the four models. They come with 4K 120Hz displays running HarmonyOS. They are powered by a quad-core CPU and Mali-G51 GPU. All the models come with 4GB RAM but the 55-inch variant gets 16GB storage while the other three get 64GB storage. In terms of brightness, the 55-inch variant has 750 nits peak brightness while the other three come with 1,000 nits peak brightness. The Huawei Smart Screen V series boasts of 92 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space.

For audio, the Huawei Smart Screen V 55 has a 2.1 setup with a total output of 36W. The Huawei Smart Screen V 65 comes with a 2.1.2 setup that delivers 66W output. The 75-inch and 85-inch models come with 3.1.2 setups that output 75W. Huawei has worked with Devialet to tune the speakers on the Huawei Smart Screen V series. All models have 24-megapixel pop-up cameras and there are six microphones.

Connectivity options on each Huawei Smart Screen V series models include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, three HDMI ports, an AV port, a USB 3.0 port, and an RJ45 port.

