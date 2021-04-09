Technology News
Huawei Smart Screen V-Series TVs With 4K 120Hz Refresh Rate, Devialet Audio Launched

Huawei Smart Screen V series has mostly the same specifications across its 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 April 2021 12:58 IST
Huawei Smart Screen V series runs on HarmonyOS

Highlights
  • Huawei Smart Screen V series has four models
  • The 85-inch and 75-inch models come with 75W speakers
  • Huawei Smart Screen V series starts at CNY 5,499

Huawei Smart Screen V-series TVs have launched in China and they range from 55-inch to 85-inch. They are powered by a quad-core CPU and have an aluminium alloy frame with a plastic back panel. All the models come with 4K display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The 55-inch model has peak brightness of 750 nits while the other three models come with 1,000 nits peak brightness. Huawei Smart Screen V-series TV models run on HarmonyOS and have LCD displays.

Huawei Smart Screen V series price

Huawei Smart Screen V 55 is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,800), the 65-inch model costs CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 91,300), the 75-inch model costs CNY 13,999 (roughly Rs. 1.59 lakh), and the 85-inch variant costs CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh). The TV models are available in a single black colour option and will go on sale from April 14 in China.

As of now, there is no information on when the Huawei Smart Screen V series will launch in India.

Huawei Smart Screen V series specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Huawei Smart Screen V series comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models. The specifications are mostly the same across the board with some differences between the four models. They come with 4K 120Hz displays running HarmonyOS. They are powered by a quad-core CPU and Mali-G51 GPU. All the models come with 4GB RAM but the 55-inch variant gets 16GB storage while the other three get 64GB storage. In terms of brightness, the 55-inch variant has 750 nits peak brightness while the other three come with 1,000 nits peak brightness. The Huawei Smart Screen V series boasts of 92 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space.

For audio, the Huawei Smart Screen V 55 has a 2.1 setup with a total output of 36W. The Huawei Smart Screen V 65 comes with a 2.1.2 setup that delivers 66W output. The 75-inch and 85-inch models come with 3.1.2 setups that output 75W. Huawei has worked with Devialet to tune the speakers on the Huawei Smart Screen V series. All models have 24-megapixel pop-up cameras and there are six microphones.

Connectivity options on each Huawei Smart Screen V series models include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, three HDMI ports, an AV port, a USB 3.0 port, and an RJ45 port.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Huawei Smart Screen V 55

Huawei Smart Screen V 55

Display 55.00-inch
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes
Huawei Smart Screen V 65

Huawei Smart Screen V 65

Display 65.00-inch
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes
Huawei Smart Screen V 75

Huawei Smart Screen V 75

Display 75.00-inch
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes
Huawei Smart Screen V 85

Huawei Smart Screen V 85

Display 85.00-inch
Resolution Standard 4K
Smart TV Yes
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
