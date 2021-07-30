Huawei Smart Screen V 75 Super smart TV was launched on Thursday as the company's first model to carry a proprietary Mini-LED display called SuperMiniLED. The smart TV is also the first in its range to run on HarmonyOS 2 — an update to Huawei's HarmonyOS platform. The new operating system offers better smart TV experience, with an improved connectivity for compatible mobile devices. In addition to the Smart Screen V 75 Super, Huawei unveiled the Sound X 2021 smart speaker with a smart lighting effect. The new offers debuted at an event where the company also introduced the Huawei P50 series.

Huawei Smart Screen V 75 Super, Sound X 2021 price

Huawei Smart Screen V 75 Super price has been set at CNY 24,999 (roughly Rs. 2,87,700). The smart TV comes in an Interstellar Black colour and is available for bookings through VMall, with its sale starting from August 12. The Huawei Sound X 2021, on the other hand, carries a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,300). VMall has put the smart speaker on pre-bookings, with its shipments beginning from August 18.

Details about the global launch of the Huawei Smart Screen V 75 Super and Huawei Sound X 2021 are yet to be revealed.

Huawei Smart Screen V 75 Super specifications

The Huawei Smart Screen V 75 Super runs on HarmonyOS 2 and features a 75-inch Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) 4K Mini-LED display with 97 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The display also has a 16:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. There are over 46,000 Mini-LED lights to help produce enhanced image results. The TV also includes features such as automatic brightness adjustment and dynamically adjusted colour temperature. Under the hood, the TV has the company's in-house Honghu 898 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Huawei has provided a 20-unit audio system developed in partnership with French audio technology firm Devialet. The system comprises four diaphragm dome high-frequency units, two large-stroke ultra-thin low-frequency drivers, and four passive radiators. The TV also includes the company's custom Huawei Sound technology that uses artificial intelligence to boost the audio and deliver a surround sound experience.

The Smart Screen V 75 Super also includes a 24-megapixel popup webcam to let users virtually connect with up to 12 people at the same time. The preloaded HarmonyOS additionally comes with features that use the webcam to enable real-time fitness training and online classes. Huawei has also provided features to control smart home accessories and mirror on-screen content from your phone to the TV.

For enhanced controls, the Huawei Smart Screen V 75 Super comes with a voice-supported remote control. The TV also has NFC support for on-touch screen projection from a compatible smartphone. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, four HDMI 2.0 ports, a DTMB, two USB 3.0, and an RJ45 (Ethernet) port.

Huawei Sound X 2021 specifications

The Huawei Sound X 2021 comes as the company's latest smart speaker. It is powered by HarmonyOS 2 and features a dome-shaped design that has a gradient translucent cover on top and lighting effects to attract customers. The company says that the design of the Sound X 2021 is inspired by the electronic tube. The lighting ring covers the speaker with seven monochromatic colours and one mixed colour effect.

Huawei Sound X 2021 features a lighting ring

Photo Credit: Huawei

In terms of internals, the Huawei Sound X 2021 has a 50W woofer that is paired with four 5W full-range speakers, 13W tweeter, and two passive radiators. The speaker also uses Devalet's sound algorithms to deliver an enhanced audio experience.

The presence of the HarmonyOS latest enables the Sound X 2021 to seamlessly connect with mobile devices and PCs. There is also a HyperTerminal technology to stream audio from various devices. Further, the speaker has Huawei's Xiaoyi digital assistant for wirelessly controlling smart devices and connecting over virtual calls. There is a six-microphone array for getting audio inputs. The speaker also has a top with touch controls — similar to Apple's HomePod.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Sound X 2021 include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, and a 3.5mm AUX in. The speaker can also be connected with Android and iOS devices using Huawei's Smart Life app. Besides, it has 224mm of height as well as 175.6mm of diameter and weighs 3.14kg.