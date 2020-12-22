Huawei Smart Screen S and Smart Screen S Pro smart TV models have been launched in China. The Smart Screen S is offered in three sizes, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch, while the Huawei Smart Screen S Pro is offered in 65- and 75-inch sizes. They all come 4K resolution and all the models, except for the Smart Screen S 55-inch, also come with 120Hz refresh rate displays. All the new models have narrow bezels and the Pro models come with a detachable full-HD camera as well.

Huawei Smart Screen S, Huawei Smart Screen S Pro: Price

The 55-inch Huawei Smart Screen S is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,200), the 65-inch model costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 46,400), and the 75-inch model is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,000), as per their listings on Vmall. Huawei Smart Screen S Pro comes in a 65-inch model that costs CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 64,300) and a 75-inch model that costs CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 90,200). The models are offered in a single Interstellar Black colour option.

The Huawei Smart Screen S and Smart Screen S Pro models are up for pre-booking in China. The Smart Screen S 55-inch will go on sale starting December 28. All the other models, except Smart Screen Pro 55-inch, will go on sale on January 10. Huawei also said that the Smart Screen S 55-inch will get a 120Hz refresh rate mode that will go on sale with the Smart Screen S Pro 55-inch in March 2021.

Huawei Smart Screen S, Huawei Smart Screen S Pro: Specifications, features

Huawei Smart Screen S comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch options, while the Smart Scree S Pro comes in 65-inch and 75-inch options, all of which offer 4K LCD with 92 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space, 5,000:1 contrast ratio, and 16:9 aspect ratio. The 55-inch model of the Smart Screen S comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. All the other Smart Screen S and Smart Screen S Pro models come with 120Hz refresh rate displays with 350 nits of peak brightness. The new TV models are powered by the Honghu Smart Chip that includes a quad-core CPU with two Cortex-A73 cores and two Cortex-A53 cores. There is also a quad-core Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

The TV models come with 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage. Audio is handled by two 10W full frequency speakers and two 10W high frequency speakers. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, and HDMI 2.0, AV (3 in 1), USB 3.0, SPDIF, and RJ45 ports. The remote control comes with near-field voice with six microphones for far-field voice.

Huawei Smart Screen S Pro models also come with a detachable full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) camera with 180-degree of adjustment. This allows you to transfer a video call to the TV. The Smart Screen TV models run HarmonyOS.

