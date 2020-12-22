Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Huawei Smart Screen S, Smart Screen S Pro TV Models With Full HD Camera, 4K Resolution Launched

Huawei Smart Screen S, Smart Screen S Pro TV Models With Full-HD Camera, 4K Resolution Launched

Huawei Smart Screen S comes in three sizes and the smallest — 55-inch — comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. All others come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 December 2020 13:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Smart Screen S, Smart Screen S Pro TV Models With Full-HD Camera, 4K Resolution Launched

Huawei Smart Screen S Pro has a detachable full-HD camera

Highlights
  • Huawei Smart Screen S and Smart Screen S Pro launched in China
  • Huawei Smart Screen S starts at CNY 3,299
  • Huawei Smart Screen S Pro models start at CNY 5,699

Huawei Smart Screen S and Smart Screen S Pro smart TV models have been launched in China. The Smart Screen S is offered in three sizes, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch, while the Huawei Smart Screen S Pro is offered in 65- and 75-inch sizes. They all come 4K resolution and all the models, except for the Smart Screen S 55-inch, also come with 120Hz refresh rate displays. All the new models have narrow bezels and the Pro models come with a detachable full-HD camera as well.

Huawei Smart Screen S, Huawei Smart Screen S Pro: Price

The 55-inch Huawei Smart Screen S is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,200), the 65-inch model costs CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 46,400), and the 75-inch model is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,000), as per their listings on Vmall. Huawei Smart Screen S Pro comes in a 65-inch model that costs CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 64,300) and a 75-inch model that costs CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 90,200). The models are offered in a single Interstellar Black colour option.

The Huawei Smart Screen S and Smart Screen S Pro models are up for pre-booking in China. The Smart Screen S 55-inch will go on sale starting December 28. All the other models, except Smart Screen Pro 55-inch, will go on sale on January 10. Huawei also said that the Smart Screen S 55-inch will get a 120Hz refresh rate mode that will go on sale with the Smart Screen S Pro 55-inch in March 2021.

Huawei Smart Screen S, Huawei Smart Screen S Pro: Specifications, features

Huawei Smart Screen S comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch options, while the Smart Scree S Pro comes in 65-inch and 75-inch options, all of which offer 4K LCD with 92 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space, 5,000:1 contrast ratio, and 16:9 aspect ratio. The 55-inch model of the Smart Screen S comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. All the other Smart Screen S and Smart Screen S Pro models come with 120Hz refresh rate displays with 350 nits of peak brightness. The new TV models are powered by the Honghu Smart Chip that includes a quad-core CPU with two Cortex-A73 cores and two Cortex-A53 cores. There is also a quad-core Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

The TV models come with 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage. Audio is handled by two 10W full frequency speakers and two 10W high frequency speakers. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, and HDMI 2.0, AV (3 in 1), USB 3.0, SPDIF, and RJ45 ports. The remote control comes with near-field voice with six microphones for far-field voice.

Huawei Smart Screen S Pro models also come with a detachable full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) camera with 180-degree of adjustment. This allows you to transfer a video call to the TV. The Smart Screen TV models run HarmonyOS.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Smart Screen S, Huawei Smart Screen S Pro, Huawei Smart Screen S price, Huawei Smart Screen S specifications, Huawei Smart Screen S Pro price, Huawei Smart Screen S Pro specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price Leaks, May Be Pricier Than Galaxy Buds Live
Realme ‘Race’ to Be a Part of a New Smartphone Series Launching in 2021, Reveals Company’s Executive

Related Stories

Huawei Smart Screen S, Smart Screen S Pro TV Models With Full-HD Camera, 4K Resolution Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Launch Set for December 28, Xiaomi Reveals
  2. Flipkart's Last Big Sale of the Year Ends Tonight: Best Deals
  3. Mi 10i Expected to Launch in India on January 5 With 108-Megapixel Camera
  4. Redmi 8 Getting MIUI 12 Update, Users Report
  5. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Goes Live: Best Offers
  6. BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Broadband Plans Revised With Faster Speeds
  7. Redmi 9 Power to Go on Sale Today for the First Time in India
  8. Samsung TV Plus Set to Launch in India, New European Markets in 2021
  9. Redmi 9 Power Review
  10. Jupiter, Saturn Align Tonight in a Once in Centuries Display: How to Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Josh, Indian Short Video-Sharing App like TikTok, Gets Google, Microsoft Backing in $100 Million Funding
  2. Tecno Spark 6 Go With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Mi 10i Launch Expected on January 5 as Xiaomi Sends Invites for 108-Megapixel Camera Smartphone
  4. Realme ‘Race’ to Be a Part of a New Smartphone Series Launching in 2021, Reveals Company’s Executive
  5. Huawei Smart Screen S, Smart Screen S Pro TV Models With Full-HD Camera, 4K Resolution Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price Leaks, May Be Pricier Than Galaxy Buds Live
  7. iQoo 7 Launch Tipped for January; Company May Bring Multiple Snapdragon 888 Models by February
  8. Samsung TV Plus With Free Content Access Reaching India and Other Markets in 2021
  9. iPhone 12 Was Top Selling 5G Smartphone in October Despite Just 2 Weeks on Sale: Counterpoint
  10. The Mandalorian Season 3 Releasing ‘Pretty Soon’ After The Book of Boba Fett, Jon Favreau Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com