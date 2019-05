Panasonic Says Has Not Stopped Supplies to Huawei, Still Investigating

Japan's Panasonic said on Friday it has not stopped any shipments of components to Huawei Technologies, a day after it originally called for a halt of transactions in line with a US export controls against the Chinese firm.

"No transactions with Huawei have been suspended at the moment," a Panasonic representative told Reuters. "We are still making checks whether the ban applies to our products."

The Osaka-based company said on Thursday it had "instructed employees to halt transactions with Huawei and its 68 affiliates subject to the US ban."

Its Chinese unit later released a separate statement that it continues to supply to Huawei, stressing that transactions not covered by the ban have been not affected.

