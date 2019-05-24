Technology News
Panasonic Says Has Not Stopped Supplies to Huawei, Still Investigating

Panasonic said on Thursday it had "instructed employees to halt transactions with Huawei and its 68 affiliates subject to the US ban."

By | Updated: 24 May 2019 18:04 IST
Japan's Panasonic said on Friday it has not stopped any shipments of components to Huawei Technologies, a day after it originally called for a halt of transactions in line with a US export controls against the Chinese firm.

"No transactions with Huawei have been suspended at the moment," a Panasonic representative told Reuters. "We are still making checks whether the ban applies to our products."

The Osaka-based company said on Thursday it had "instructed employees to halt transactions with Huawei and its 68 affiliates subject to the US ban."

Its Chinese unit later released a separate statement that it continues to supply to Huawei, stressing that transactions not covered by the ban have been not affected.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

