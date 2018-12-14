NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds With Wireless Charging, Bone Conduction Tech Launched

Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds With Wireless Charging, Bone Conduction Tech Launched

14 December 2018
Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds With Wireless Charging, Bone Conduction Tech Launched

The wireless earphones have been launched in China at a price of CNY 999 (Roughly Rs. 10,400)

Highlights

  • The FreeBuds 2 Pro sports a design reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods
  • The earphones have been launched in China
  • They support wireless charging

Ever since the launch of the AirPods, the market has been flooded with similar products all trying to outdo Apple. The latest entrant comes from Huawei in the form of the FreeBuds 2 Pro, which supports wireless charging and is equipped with 13mm drivers. The wireless earphones have been launched in China. Priced at CNY 999 (Roughly Rs. 10,400), the earphones are available to purchase from Vmall, Tmall, Sunning.com, and JD.com. There is no official word regarding an Indian launch as of now.

The Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro sports a design reminiscent of Apple's AirPods and supports Bluetooth 5.0. The earphones ship with a charging case. Huawei claims the earphones can last up to 2.5 hours on a single charge with the included wireless case providing an additional 15 hours of use.

The charging case supports wireless charging. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro (Review) can also wirelessly charge the FreeBuds 2 Pro if reverse charging is enabled on the smartphone. Each earbud is equipped with two microphones (4 in total) which work together to reduce ambient noise. Huawei claims the earphones have undergone strict reliability testing with the headphones good for 10,000 plugs/ unplugs in the case, and the function key good for 10,000 presses.

The biggest USP of the FreeBuds 2 Pro is the fact it uses bone conductivity to identify the sound pattern of whoever is wearing them. This enables the earphones to accurately identify who is speaking to them. With this feature, users can use their voice for biometric authentication on payment platforms like WeChat Pay and Alipay.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro, Wireless Earphones
Huawei FreeBuds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds With Wireless Charging, Bone Conduction Tech Launched
Honor 8C
