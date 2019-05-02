Technology News
Huawei 8K TV With Integrated 5G to Reportedly Launch This Year

The telecommunications giant wants to establish itself as a leader in 5G technology and also expand its footprint in the consumer electronics space

By | Updated: 2 May 2019 14:21 IST
Highlights
  • Integrated 5G would allow for direct streaming of high-quality content
  • No other specifications or features are yet known, including screen size
  • Availability would likely be limited to countries with robust 5G services

Huawei could be gearing up to jump into the premium TV segment with an 8K 5G-enabled model launching as soon as this year. The device would mark Huawei's entrance into this consumer electronics segment but would strengthen its position in the 5G networking space and could serve to create a new category of TVs that are directly connected to high-speed cellular data networks. By integrating 5G, the TV would potentially be able to receive streaming content including high-quality video, games, and virtual reality content, eliminating the need for a set-top box, streaming dongles, and other source devices. Such a device would also be able to function as a connected hub for various services including media sharing, home automation, and security.

According to a report in the Nikkei Asian Review, the Chinese telecommunications giant is looking to be a world leader in the consumer device market, expanding its portfolio which currently includes laptops, smartwatches, and of course smartphones. Huawei has already demonstrated 5G products including its new flagship Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone, which commands an eye-watering EUR 2,299 (approximately Rs. 1,80,400 plus taxes when it launches in India). The purported 8K 5G-enabled TV would be a similarly premium product.

Several of the world's leading consumer electronics companies including Samsung, LG, and Sony were showing off 8K TVs at this year's CES trade show in January, and they could begin to gain traction as a product segment this year. An ecosystem for 8K content will need to be developed, and as with 4K TVs several years ago, delivering such content will be cumbersome at first. Integrated 5G could be a major advantage to Huawei in circumventing this issue.

Although there is no confirmation or projected release date yet, the Nikkei Asian Review believes that the Huawei 8K 5G TV could launch by the end of 2019. It is unlikely to be released widely around the world for a long time, due to its cost and the availability of 5G service. Other specifications, even as basic as screen size, have not been reported yet.

