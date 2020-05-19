Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Honor X1 Smart TV With 4K Resolution Launched, to Be Released in Three Screen Sizes

Honor X1 Smart TV With 4K Resolution Launched, to Be Released in Three Screen Sizes

The Honor X1 Smart TV is up for pre-orders in China, and the 55-inch model is priced at CNY 2,299.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 May 2020 15:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor X1 Smart TV With 4K Resolution Launched, to Be Released in Three Screen Sizes

Honor X1 smart TV 50-inch price is not known

Highlights
  • Honor X1 smart TV 65-inch model is priced at CNY 3,299
  • The TV is customised with a 4K UHD panel
  • Honor X1 smart TV is powered by Honghu 818 quad-core SoC

Honor X1 smart TV has launched in China as the latest product in Honor's Smart Lite portfolio. The smart TV comes in three sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Honor X1 smart TV pack 4K resolution and it sports very thin bezels on all sides. The Honor X1 Smart TV can be wall mounted or propped up over a stand. The back panel features a textured design with a large logo, and it is equipped with MEMC motion technology for smoother animation.

Honor X1 smart TV price

The Honor X1 smart TV is up for pre-orders in China, and the 55-inch model is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,400), while the 65-inch model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,100). The 65-inch model is slated to go on sale on May 25, whereas the 55-inch model is set to go on sale on June 1. The company is yet to unveil the price and availability of the 50-inch model.

Honor X1 smart TV features

Coming to the features, the Honor X1 smart TV comes with customised 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) scree and has a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio and 92 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The aspect ratio is at 16:9, and there's support for DC dimming to reduce eye fatigue and MEMC helps in less jarring animation and action content as well. The TV is powered by the 1.5GHz Honghu 818 quad-core Smart TV processor with support for 8K 30fps video decoding and Mali G51 GPU. It is listed to pack 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

There are about four 10W speakers with Huawei Histen sound effects. The Honor X1 smart TV is equipped with two 0.5L independent sound chambers for enabling theatre-like surround sound. Other features include a large 1L sound cavity and a 31-segment EQ sound adjustment system. The Honor X1 Smart TV runs on Hongmeng OS 1.0 and has an IoT control centre to link smart devices with the TV. It comes with features like one-touch smart projection that allows for smartphone content to project on the larger display. The TV supports Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac. Ports onboard include HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0, Ethernet, AV, and DTMB.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor X1 smart TV, Honor X1 smart TV Price, Honor X1 smart TV Specifications, Honor X1
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Poco Pop Buds, Poco's First Truly Wireless Earbuds, to Launch in India
Facebook Survey Finds Coronavirus Devastating Small Businesses in the US
Honor X1 Smart TV With 4K Resolution Launched, to Be Released in Three Screen Sizes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  2. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  3. Indian Startups Facing a Tough Time to Survive in COVID-19, Reveals Survey
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  5. Motorola Edge+ Arrives in India With Curved Display, 5G Support
  6. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  7. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  8. Amazfit Ares Smartwatch Boasts of 14-Day Battery Life and GPS
  9. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  10. Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 Launching on May 26
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Z1 5G With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Facebook Survey Finds Coronavirus Devastating Small Businesses in the US
  3. Honor X1 Smart TV With 4K Resolution Launched, to Be Released in Three Screen Sizes
  4. Poco Pop Buds, Poco's First Truly Wireless Earbuds, to Launch in India
  5. Honor V6 5G Tablet With 10.4-Inch 2K Display, Kirin 985 SoC Launched
  6. WeWork India Lays Off 20 Percent of Workforce as Coronavirus Lockdowns Weigh
  7. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Faizal Siddiqui Controversy
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Update to Temporarily Disable Color Filter Camera Thanks to Privacy Concerns
  9. Apple's AR 'Gobi' App Will Scan Special Apple QR Codes, Find My App to Get New Sound Features: Report
  10. Realme Watch Teasers Reveal 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Ahead of May 25 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com