Honor X1 smart TV has launched in China as the latest product in Honor's Smart Lite portfolio. The smart TV comes in three sizes – 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Honor X1 smart TV pack 4K resolution and it sports very thin bezels on all sides. The Honor X1 Smart TV can be wall mounted or propped up over a stand. The back panel features a textured design with a large logo, and it is equipped with MEMC motion technology for smoother animation.

Honor X1 smart TV price

The Honor X1 smart TV is up for pre-orders in China, and the 55-inch model is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 24,400), while the 65-inch model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,100). The 65-inch model is slated to go on sale on May 25, whereas the 55-inch model is set to go on sale on June 1. The company is yet to unveil the price and availability of the 50-inch model.

Honor X1 smart TV features

Coming to the features, the Honor X1 smart TV comes with customised 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) scree and has a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio and 92 percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The aspect ratio is at 16:9, and there's support for DC dimming to reduce eye fatigue and MEMC helps in less jarring animation and action content as well. The TV is powered by the 1.5GHz Honghu 818 quad-core Smart TV processor with support for 8K 30fps video decoding and Mali G51 GPU. It is listed to pack 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

There are about four 10W speakers with Huawei Histen sound effects. The Honor X1 smart TV is equipped with two 0.5L independent sound chambers for enabling theatre-like surround sound. Other features include a large 1L sound cavity and a 31-segment EQ sound adjustment system. The Honor X1 Smart TV runs on Hongmeng OS 1.0 and has an IoT control centre to link smart devices with the TV. It comes with features like one-touch smart projection that allows for smartphone content to project on the larger display. The TV supports Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11 ac. Ports onboard include HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0, Ethernet, AV, and DTMB.

