Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Honor Vision Smart TV Unveiled at IMC, Will Release in India in Q1 2020

Honor Vision Smart TV Unveiled at IMC, Will Release in India in Q1 2020

Honor Vision was first unveiled in China in August alongside the Honor Vision Pro.

By | Updated: 14 October 2019 17:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor Vision Smart TV Unveiled at IMC, Will Release in India in Q1 2020
Highlights
  • Honor Vision price in India has not been revealed yet
  • Honor Vision Pro was also unveiled at IMC
  • For now, all we have is a Q1 2020 release window

Honor Vision was unveiled at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) that kicked off today in New Delhi. The smart television was first globally unveiled in August, alongside the pop-up camera bearing Honor Vision Pro model. The move represented the first televisions by the Huawei brand, and the two models went on sale in China in August itself. With the India unveiling however, the company has not detailed the Honor Vision price in India or given an exact launch date. All we know is that the Honor Vision will go on sale in the country in Q1 2020.

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro price in India (expected)

At the IMC event, Honor detailed the pop-up camera on the Honor Vision – which indicates that the Honor Vision Pro model will also be launched in India. As we mentioned, Honor hasn't detailed the Honor Vision price in India, but we can expect it to be similar to the China price of the televisions.

To recall, the Honor Vision was launched at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,200) while the Honor Vision Pro was launched at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 48,200). As we mentioned, we can expect India pricing to be similar, with a slight premium on top.

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro specifications

The Honor Vision features a 55-inch 4K (3840×2160 pixels) display with an NTSC 87 percent wide colour gamut, a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits peak brightness, and a 178-degree viewing angle. It is powered by a quad-core Honghu 818 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G51 GPU and 2GB of RAM. There is 16GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the Honor Vision include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, three HDMI ports, one USB 3.0 port, and one Ethernet port. There are four 10W speakers on the television. The company says the smart TV can act like a Smart Home hub, and its operating system will have elements of the Magic UI 3.0 and EMUI 10 operating systems used by the Honor and Huawei brands respectively. The Honor Link feature lets the smart TV be controlled by compatible smartphones.

The Honor Vision Pro, on the other hand, features the same specifications as the Honor Vision, with some additions. It features a pop-up camera (capable of 1080p video calling), two additional 10W speakers, as well as twice the onboard storage at 32GB.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Vision, IMC 2019, Indian Mobile Congress, IMC
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
Redmi K30 Teaser Posters Reveal Dual Hole-Punch Display, Dual Band 5G Support
Honor Smartphones
Honor Vision Smart TV Unveiled at IMC, Will Release in India in Q1 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. Redmi K30 Teaser Poster Reveals Dual Hole-Punch Display
  3. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
  4. Fortnite Disappears Into Black Hole, Leaks Tip Upcoming Chapter 2
  5. Honor Vision Smart TV Unveiled at IMC, Will Release in India Next Year
  6. iPhone SE 2 Price, Storage and Colour Options Tipped by Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Airtel Digital TV HD, SD Set-Top Boxes Get a Price Cut
  8. Joker Leads Worldwide Weekend Box Office as It Nears Justice League
  9. iPad (2019) Goes on Sale in India: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Versa 2 Launched in India Starting From Rs. 20,999, Alongside Fitbit Premium Subscription Service
  2. Call of Duty: Mobile Controller Support Being Tested, Activision Says
  3. Honor Vision Smart TV Unveiled at IMC, Will Release in India in Q1 2020
  4. Samsung One UI 2.0 Beta Program Launched, Brings Android 10 to Galaxy S10 Series Phones
  5. Redmi K30 Teaser Posters Reveal Dual Hole-Punch Display, Dual Band 5G Support
  6. Tecno Camon 12 Air With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.1, After Previous Update Halted
  8. Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Spotted on Best Buy Canada Site Ahead of Launch, Specifications Leaked
  9. IRCTC Shares Price Jumps Twofold on Debut
  10. Fortnite Disappears Into Black Hole, Chapter 2 and Season 11 Leaked on App Store
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.