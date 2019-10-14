Honor Vision was unveiled at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) that kicked off today in New Delhi. The smart television was first globally unveiled in August, alongside the pop-up camera bearing Honor Vision Pro model. The move represented the first televisions by the Huawei brand, and the two models went on sale in China in August itself. With the India unveiling however, the company has not detailed the Honor Vision price in India or given an exact launch date. All we know is that the Honor Vision will go on sale in the country in Q1 2020.

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro price in India (expected)

At the IMC event, Honor detailed the pop-up camera on the Honor Vision – which indicates that the Honor Vision Pro model will also be launched in India. As we mentioned, Honor hasn't detailed the Honor Vision price in India, but we can expect it to be similar to the China price of the televisions.

To recall, the Honor Vision was launched at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,200) while the Honor Vision Pro was launched at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 48,200). As we mentioned, we can expect India pricing to be similar, with a slight premium on top.

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro specifications

The Honor Vision features a 55-inch 4K (3840×2160 pixels) display with an NTSC 87 percent wide colour gamut, a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits peak brightness, and a 178-degree viewing angle. It is powered by a quad-core Honghu 818 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G51 GPU and 2GB of RAM. There is 16GB of onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the Honor Vision include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, three HDMI ports, one USB 3.0 port, and one Ethernet port. There are four 10W speakers on the television. The company says the smart TV can act like a Smart Home hub, and its operating system will have elements of the Magic UI 3.0 and EMUI 10 operating systems used by the Honor and Huawei brands respectively. The Honor Link feature lets the smart TV be controlled by compatible smartphones.

The Honor Vision Pro, on the other hand, features the same specifications as the Honor Vision, with some additions. It features a pop-up camera (capable of 1080p video calling), two additional 10W speakers, as well as twice the onboard storage at 32GB.