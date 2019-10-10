Technology News
  Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14

Honor Vision Pro features a pop-up camera as well as six far-field microphones for video calls. To recall, the Honor TVs were launched back in August.

By | Updated: 10 October 2019 19:12 IST
Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro smart TV models have 55-inch 4K displays

Highlights
  • Honor Vision smart TV were launched in China in August
  • Honor Vision Pro smart TV runs on HarmonyOS, as does Honor Vision
  • The TVs are powered by Honghu 818 quad-core SoC

Honor is entering the India's crowded smart TV market with the launch of its Vision-series of smart TVs in the country. Honor Vision smart TV and Honor Vision Pro smart TV were unveiled in China in August this year as the first products to be powered by HarmonyOS and will be making their India debut on October 14. Honor is hosting a press event on the day in New Delhi where it will showcase its smart TV models. Although the invite doesn't explicitly confirm the launch of both models in India, the mention of pop-up camera and Honor Vision branding make it pretty clear that the company will release both models, given only the Vision Pro model has the camera.

Honor smart TV launch date

“Join us at the India Mobile Congress, as we unveil world's first pop-up camera smart TV Honor Vision,” Honor writes in the media invite. It is interesting to see the use of smart TV here to highlight the Honor Vision, given the company tried its best to avoid that categorisation at the China launch event of the Honor Vision. The company promotes the Honor Vision as a smart screen in its home market. It is quite likely that Honor Vision will lose some of the features on its way to India.

As mentioned, the Honor Vision India launch will take place on October 14 in new Delhi.

In terms of the specifications, Honor Vision smart TV and Honor Vision Pro smart TV are pretty much the same products and the only major differences are the presence of a pop-up camera, six far-field microphones, two extra 10W speakers, and more onboard storage on the Pro model. The two smart TVs feature 55-inch 4K (3840×2160 pixels) display with NTSC 87 percent wide colour gamut, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits brightness, and 178 degree viewing angles

Both Honor Vision models are powered by the Honghu 818 quad-core SoC, paired with a Mali-G51 GPU and 2GB RAM. Other specifications Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, three HDMI ports, one USB 3.0 port, and one Ethernet port.

The Honor Vision Pro variant has six 10W speakers while the Honor Vision has four 10W speakers only.

Further reading: Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro, Honor
Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro Smart TVs Launching in India on October 14
