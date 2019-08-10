Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro With HarmonyOS, 55 Inch 4K UHD Display Launched

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro With HarmonyOS, 55-Inch 4K UHD Display Launched

The Honor Vision Pro comes with an AI popup camera and six 10W speakers.

By | Updated: 10 August 2019 16:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro With HarmonyOS, 55-Inch 4K UHD Display Launched

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro (above) TVs come with TUV Rheinland protection

Highlights
  • Honor Vision range will go on sale on August 15
  • Honor Vision Pro packs six far-field microphones as well
  • Both the Smart Screen devices are powered by the Honghu 818 SoC

Huawei's Honor sub-brand on Saturday unveiled the first products to be powered by newly announced HarmonyOS. Dubbed as Honor Vision and Honor Vision Pro, the new products are being called Smart Screen devices by the company, but they are essentially Smart TVs with various bells and whistles. The Honor Vision and Honor Vision Pro comes with a 55-inch 4K UHD screen and are powered by quad-core Honghu 818 chip. Both models will go on sale in China next week. There is no word on when Honor plans to release them internationally.

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro price

The Honor Vision is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,200) and the Honor Vision Pro with the pop-up camera is priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 48,200). It is already up for pre-orders via Vmall, and will go on sale in China from August 15.

Honor Vision, Vision Pro specifications, features

The Honor Vision and Honor Vision Pro come with a 55-inch 4K (3840×2160 pixels) display with NTSC 87 percent wide colour gamut, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits brightness, and 178 degree viewing angles. The display also have German TUV Rheinland low blue-eye protection. The Smart TVs have a three-side bezel-less full-view design that with just 6.9mm thickness at the thinnest point and a diamond-patterned rear,.

Both Honor Vision models are powered by the Honghu 818 quad-core SoC paired with a Mali-G51 GPU and 2GB RAM. The processor is equipped with seven advanced image-processing technologies, including Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC), High Dynamic Range Imaging (HDR), Super-Resolution (SR), Noise Reduction (NR), Dynamic Contrast Improvement (DCI), Auto Color Management (ACM) and Local Dimming (LD).

The Honor Vision TV offers 16GB of onboard storage, whereas the Honor Vision Pro TV comes with 32GB of onboard storage. They run on HarmonyOS 1.0, and connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, three HDMI ports, one USB 3.0 port, and one Ethernet port.

The Honor Vision Pro TV offers video calling at 1080p@30fps with the help of the popup camera, and has six far-field microphones for a seamless video calling experience. The popup camera can also be adjusted by 10 degree downwards. The Pro variant has six 10W speakers, while the Honor Vision has four 10W speakers only.

The Honor Vision and Honor Vision Pro can act as Smart Home hub and use elements of Magic UI 3.0 and EMUI 10 for AI capabilities. The Smart Screen devices can also show weather information, track packages, and a lot more. Additionally, the devices come with Honor Magic Link support, which will allow the users to remotely control their Honor Vision via their smartphone.

Thanks to the presence of the HarmonyOS, the Honor Vision models support multi-device connectivity and multi-device collaboration.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Vision, Honor Vision Price, Honor Vision Specifications, Honor Vision Pro, Honor Vision Pro PRice, Honor Vision Pro Specifications, Honor Vision Features
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Telegram Update Adds Ability to Send Silent Messages, Animated Emojis, More
Honor Smartphones
Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro With HarmonyOS, 55-Inch 4K UHD Display Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Is Vivo S1 a Better Buy Than the Redmi K20, Realme X?
  2. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale: Best Deals on the Last Day
  3. Jio Phone 3, Jio GigaFiber Plans Reveal Expected at Reliance AGM on Monday
  4. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Vivo S1 First Impressions
  6. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Getting New Updates With Fnatic Gaming Mode, More
  7. Motorola One Action May Be Launched in India on August 23
  8. HP Chromebook x360 With 14-Inch Touchscreen Launched in India
  9. Realme X 256GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  10. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Getting Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X 256GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  2. Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro With HarmonyOS, 55-Inch 4K UHD Display Launched
  3. Telegram Update Adds Ability to Send Silent Messages, Animated Emojis, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy M10s May Have Just Surfaced on Geekbench With Exynos 7885 SoC, 3GB RAM
  5. YouTube Stars Keep Making Money Even After Breaking the Rules
  6. Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Start Receiving Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Update in India, Users Report
  7. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Fnatic Gaming Mode, August Security Patch, and More
  8. Asteroid 2006 QQ23: Space Rock Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Today
  9. US Government Questions Tech Companies on Ways to Predict Shootings From Social Media
  10. Walmart to Pull Violent Video Game Signage From Stores Following US Shooting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.