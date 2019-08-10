Huawei's Honor sub-brand on Saturday unveiled the first products to be powered by newly announced HarmonyOS. Dubbed as Honor Vision and Honor Vision Pro, the new products are being called Smart Screen devices by the company, but they are essentially Smart TVs with various bells and whistles. The Honor Vision and Honor Vision Pro comes with a 55-inch 4K UHD screen and are powered by quad-core Honghu 818 chip. Both models will go on sale in China next week. There is no word on when Honor plans to release them internationally.

Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro price

The Honor Vision is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 38,200) and the Honor Vision Pro with the pop-up camera is priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 48,200). It is already up for pre-orders via Vmall, and will go on sale in China from August 15.

Honor Vision, Vision Pro specifications, features

The Honor Vision and Honor Vision Pro come with a 55-inch 4K (3840×2160 pixels) display with NTSC 87 percent wide colour gamut, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits brightness, and 178 degree viewing angles. The display also have German TUV Rheinland low blue-eye protection. The Smart TVs have a three-side bezel-less full-view design that with just 6.9mm thickness at the thinnest point and a diamond-patterned rear,.

Both Honor Vision models are powered by the Honghu 818 quad-core SoC paired with a Mali-G51 GPU and 2GB RAM. The processor is equipped with seven advanced image-processing technologies, including Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC), High Dynamic Range Imaging (HDR), Super-Resolution (SR), Noise Reduction (NR), Dynamic Contrast Improvement (DCI), Auto Color Management (ACM) and Local Dimming (LD).

The Honor Vision TV offers 16GB of onboard storage, whereas the Honor Vision Pro TV comes with 32GB of onboard storage. They run on HarmonyOS 1.0, and connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, three HDMI ports, one USB 3.0 port, and one Ethernet port.

The Honor Vision Pro TV offers video calling at 1080p@30fps with the help of the popup camera, and has six far-field microphones for a seamless video calling experience. The popup camera can also be adjusted by 10 degree downwards. The Pro variant has six 10W speakers, while the Honor Vision has four 10W speakers only.

The Honor Vision and Honor Vision Pro can act as Smart Home hub and use elements of Magic UI 3.0 and EMUI 10 for AI capabilities. The Smart Screen devices can also show weather information, track packages, and a lot more. Additionally, the devices come with Honor Magic Link support, which will allow the users to remotely control their Honor Vision via their smartphone.

Thanks to the presence of the HarmonyOS, the Honor Vision models support multi-device connectivity and multi-device collaboration.