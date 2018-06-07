Alongside the Honor 9i (2018) and Honor Play, Honor Clear headphones have been launched in China with real-time heart rate detection. The new offering also includes Hi-Res audio playback and comes with a MEMS microphone as well as an in-line remote with music and volume controls. The headphones offer heart rate results on Android devices through the Huawei Health app. The Honor Clear will go on sale in China in single, White colour option with a price tag of CNY 129 (approximately Rs. 1,350). These will be available in the country starting today.

Honor Clear features

The Honor Clear headphones come with ergonomically designed earbuds that come with three different earbud sizes. The headphones also feature in-line controls to play/ pause music or adjust volume levels. The 3.5mm connector of the headphones also come with gold plating to deliver an enhanced music playback experience. However, these all aren't the USP of the Honor Clear. There is an optical heart rate sensor located on the right earbud that provides you with real-time heart rate detection while on the go.

Huawei brand Honor is using its heart rate variability (HRV) algorithm that uses the data received from the built-in optical sensor to offer heart rate detection with an as high accuracy as 95 percent. In a collaboration with the Institute of Psychology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, the brand has designed the headphones to access the users' psychological stress level to provide them with their corresponding heart rate index.

The heart rate detection functionality is compatible with most of Huawei and Honor smartphones. Also, the new development is available for access on compatible Android devices via the Huawei Health app. The headphones are also powered by Hi-Res audio.