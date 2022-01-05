Hisense launched an array of Mini LED and Laser TV models at CES 2022 on Wednesday, January 5. The TV models come in multiple sizes and at varying price points. The Chinese company has expanded its U9H, U8H, U7H, U6H, A7H, A6H, and A4H Series along with its Laser TV lineup (a short-throw projector with the screen included). The new TVs belong to the ULED, Laser TV, and the entry-level smart TV range. All the offerings feature a 4K panel except the A-series models. The highlight is the U9H flagship model, which sports a Mini LED panel and offers quantum dot HDR support.

Hisense U9H TV series price, specifications

In a first, Hisense has implemented Mini LED technology into its new flagship U9H series. The Chinese company says that the technology delivers great HDR performance with “a better contrast, brighter images, and impressive colours than ever before”. The latest model in the series comes with a 76-inch 8K ULED Mini LED panel that is claimed to offer 2,000 nits of peak brightness and 1,280 local dimming zones. Other features include auto low-latency mode, quantum dot HDR, 4K gaming at 120Hz refresh rate in Game Mode Pro, and AMD FreeSync support. The TV will be available later this year at $3,200 (roughly Rs. 2,38,000).

Hisense U8H TV series price, specifications

Hisense U8H series of televisions also feature a ULED Mini LED panel that is said to offer 1,500 nits of brightness. Other features of TV include Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced picture quality support, as well as FilmMaker Mode. The TVs will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes at a starting price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 81,800) later this year.

Hisense U7H, U6H series TV price, specifications

Hisense U7H series will be offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes. The TV models do not have Mini LED technology, however, they feature ULED panels, quantum dot technology, AMD FreeSync support, 120Hz refresh rate, and IMAX Enhanced support. Customers can purchase the TVs later this year at a starting price of $800 (roughly Rs. 59,500).

The Hisense U6H series feature 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. They will be available for purchase starting at $580 (roughly Rs. 43,000).

All the above-mentioned ULED TVs will come with Google TV and hands-free voice control.

Hisense A7H, A6H and A4H TV series price, specifications

The Hisense A7H, A6H and A4H series of Smart TVs. A7H features an 85-inch TV, which will be available later this year at a price of $1,700 (roughly Rs. 1,26,400).

The Hisense A6H series comes with 60Hz refresh panels in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 70-inch models. These TVs, which also come with integrated Google Assistant, will also be available at a starting price of $300 (roughly 22,300). The most-affordable A4H series comes with TVs in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch sizes at a starting price of $200 (roughly Rs. 14,500).

Hisense Laser TV price, specifications

Hisense launched two Laser TV models at CES 2022: PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema and L5G 4K Smart Laser TV in two sizes. The Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema TV starts at a price of $3,999 (roughly Rs. 2,97,000), the 100-inch L5G 4K Smart Laser TV is priced at $4,499 (roughly Rs. 3,34,500) and 120-inch model price is set at $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3,71,800).

The Hisense Laser TVs offer Wide Color Gamut to offer true-to-life images reproduction for home theater experience, the company says. They provide a razor-sharp realistic picture for clarity. A Laser TV consists of an ultra-short-throw (UST) projector and wall-mounted screen. The projector throws the light on the screen and display a cinema-like picture with rich and vibrant colours.