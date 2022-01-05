Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • CES 2022: Hisense U9H, U8H Mini LED TV Series Launched, New Laser TV Models Also Debut

CES 2022: Hisense U9H, U8H Mini LED TV Series Launched, New Laser TV Models Also Debut

Hisense U9H TV comes with a 76-inch 8K ULED Mini LED panel.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 January 2022 18:39 IST
CES 2022: Hisense U9H, U8H Mini LED TV Series Launched, New Laser TV Models Also Debut

Photo Credit: PRnewswire/ Hisense

All Hisense TVs will be available later this year

Highlights
  • Hisense U9H comes with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The premium TV models feature Mini LED technology
  • Hisense has launched two Laser TV models

Hisense launched an array of Mini LED and Laser TV models at CES 2022 on Wednesday, January 5. The TV models come in multiple sizes and at varying price points. The Chinese company has expanded its U9H, U8H, U7H, U6H, A7H, A6H, and A4H Series along with its Laser TV lineup (a short-throw projector with the screen included). The new TVs belong to the ULED, Laser TV, and the entry-level smart TV range. All the offerings feature a 4K panel except the A-series models. The highlight is the U9H flagship model, which sports a Mini LED panel and offers quantum dot HDR support.

Hisense U9H TV series price, specifications

In a first, Hisense has implemented Mini LED technology into its new flagship U9H series. The Chinese company says that the technology delivers great HDR performance with “a better contrast, brighter images, and impressive colours than ever before”. The latest model in the series comes with a 76-inch 8K ULED Mini LED panel that is claimed to offer 2,000 nits of peak brightness and 1,280 local dimming zones. Other features include auto low-latency mode, quantum dot HDR, 4K gaming at 120Hz refresh rate in Game Mode Pro, and AMD FreeSync support. The TV will be available later this year at $3,200 (roughly Rs. 2,38,000).

Hisense U8H TV series price, specifications

Hisense U8H series of televisions also feature a ULED Mini LED panel that is said to offer 1,500 nits of brightness. Other features of TV include Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced picture quality support, as well as FilmMaker Mode. The TVs will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes at a starting price of $1,099 (roughly Rs. 81,800) later this year.

Hisense U7H, U6H series TV price, specifications

Hisense U7H series will be offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes. The TV models do not have Mini LED technology, however, they feature ULED panels, quantum dot technology, AMD FreeSync support, 120Hz refresh rate, and IMAX Enhanced support. Customers can purchase the TVs later this year at a starting price of $800 (roughly Rs. 59,500).

The Hisense U6H series feature 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. They will be available for purchase starting at $580 (roughly Rs. 43,000).

All the above-mentioned ULED TVs will come with Google TV and hands-free voice control.

Hisense A7H, A6H and A4H TV series price, specifications

The Hisense A7H, A6H and A4H series of Smart TVs. A7H features an 85-inch TV, which will be available later this year at a price of $1,700 (roughly Rs. 1,26,400).

The Hisense A6H series comes with 60Hz refresh panels in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 70-inch models. These TVs, which also come with integrated Google Assistant, will also be available at a starting price of $300 (roughly 22,300). The most-affordable A4H series comes with TVs in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch sizes at a starting price of $200 (roughly Rs. 14,500).

Hisense Laser TV price, specifications

Hisense launched two Laser TV models at CES 2022: PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema and L5G 4K Smart Laser TV in two sizes. The Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema TV starts at a price of $3,999 (roughly Rs. 2,97,000), the 100-inch L5G 4K Smart Laser TV is priced at $4,499 (roughly Rs. 3,34,500) and 120-inch model price is set at $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3,71,800).

The Hisense Laser TVs offer Wide Color Gamut to offer true-to-life images reproduction for home theater experience, the company says. They provide a razor-sharp realistic picture for clarity. A Laser TV consists of an ultra-short-throw (UST) projector and wall-mounted screen. The projector throws the light on the screen and display a cinema-like picture with rich and vibrant colours.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Hisense U9H, Hisense U8H, Hisense U7H, Hisense U6H, Hisense A7H, Hisense A6H, Hisense A4H, Hisense Laser TV, Hisense, CES 2022
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Xiaomi India Slapped With Rs. 653 Crore Notice for Alleged Tax Evasion
CES 2022: Hisense U9H, U8H Mini LED TV Series Launched, New Laser TV Models Also Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
  3. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  4. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price in India Tipped, Amazon Listing Surfaces
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Pete Lau
  7. Oppo Enco M32 Neckband-Style Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  8. Realme Book Enhanced Edition Laptop Launched: Details Here
  9. Hisense 55U6G 55-inch QLED Ultra-HD Smart Android TV Review
  10. Dizo Buds Z Pro TWS Earphones, Dizo Watch R Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Reservation Begins in India, to Go on Sale Starting January 11
  2. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 6.78-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. CES 2022: Hisense U9H, U8H Mini LED TV Series Launched, New Laser TV Models Also Debut
  4. Xiaomi India Slapped With Rs. 653 Crore Notice for Alleged Tax Evasion
  5. CES 2022: Dell's Alienware Lineup Adds 5 Gaming Laptops, Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, Gaming Peripherals
  6. CES 2022: Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake CPU, New Design Announced
  7. CES 2022: Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022), Helios 300 (2022), Nitro 5 (2022) Gaming Laptops Debut
  8. Google News Showcase, Use of Personal Data Being Investigated by Germany's Federal Cartel Office
  9. CES 2022: PlayStation VR2 Unveiled With OLED HDR Displays, Horizon Call of the Mountain Game Announced
  10. CES 2022: HP EliteBook 1000 G9 Series, Elite Dragonfly G3 Laptops; Omen 45L, Victus 15L Desktops Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com