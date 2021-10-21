Technology News
  • Hisense Launches 3 New Full Array QLED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 59,990

Hisense Launches 3 New Full-Array QLED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 59,990

The new Hisense full-array QLED TVs will go on sale in India starting later this week.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 October 2021 18:01 IST
Hisense Launches 3 New Full-Array QLED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 59,990

Photo Credit: Hisense

Hisense’s new QLED TVs come with Dolby Vision support

Highlights
  • Hisense 55U6G and Hisense 75U80G will be available starting this week
  • The new Hisense QLED TVs run on Android TV 10
  • Hisense has provided a Hi-View Engine on its new TVs

Hisense on Thursday expanded its range of smart QLED TVs in India by launching its new models that feature full array local dimming backed by Quantum Dot technology. The built-in technology is claimed to help deliver brighter whites, deeper blacks, and an enhanced contrast ratio by controlling the backlight evenly across the screen. The new smart QLED TV series by the Chinese manufacturer features three distinct variants that are called the Hisense 55U6G, Hisense 65U6G, and Hisense 75U80G, with 55-, 65-, and 75-inch sizes, respectively. The new QLED TVs run on Android TV 10 and support Dolby Atmos sound as well as Dolby Vision display technologies.

Hisense 55U6G, Hisense 65U6G, Hisense 75U80G price in India

The Hisense 55U6G has been given an inaugural special price of Rs. 59,990, while the Hisense 65U6G has a special price of Rs. 84,990 and the Hisense 75U80G is priced at Rs. 3,99,990. On the availability front, the Hisense 55U6G and Hisense 75U80G will go on sale through all leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores in the country starting this week. The Hisense 65U6G, on the other hand, will be available in the beginning of November.

Hisense 55U6G specifications

The Hisense 55U6G features a 55-inch 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) LED-backlit QLED display that has the Quantum Dot technology, along with full array local dimming. The display has 60Hz refresh rate and 700 nits of peak brightness. It also carries Dolby Vision support — alongside HDR10, HLG HDR, and HEVC (H.265) decoder. There is 24W audio output that is backed by Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos technologies. Under the hood, the Hisense TV has a quad-core CPU, coupled with Mali470MP GPU and 2GB of RAM. The TV also includes a dedicated Hi-View Engine for enhancing graphics processing.

To support content recorded using older technologies, the Hisense 55U6G has an upscaling technology that is claimed to upgrade a normal 2K picture to 4K resolution by reducing noise, supplementing details, and defining edges and text.

The Hisense 55U6G also comes with Google Assistant support and has preloaded Google Play store for installing compatible apps. The TV includes dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on the part of wireless connectivity. It also carries Ethernet, HDMI, and USB ports.

Hisense 65U6G specifications

Similar to the 55U6G, the Hisense 65U6G has a 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) LED-backlit QLED display with the Quantum Dot technology and full array local dimming. It, however, comes in a 65-inch size. There is also support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. Further, the TV has 24W audio output and is powered by a quad-core CPU, along with a Mali470 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It also includes Hi-View Engine for graphics processing.

The Hisense 65U6G comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, as well as Ethernet, HDMI, and USB ports. The TV includes Google Assistant and has Google Play access.

Hisense 75U80G specifications

The Hisense 75U80G comes with a 75-inch 8K UHD (7,680x4,320 pixels) QLED display that has 120Hz of refresh rate. The TV includes Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support and is powered by a quad-core CPU, along with Mali G52 MC2 GPU and 5GB of RAM. It also has 36W audio output.

Just like the 55- and 65-inch models, the Hisense 75U80G comes with Google Assistant and has Google Play access for downloading apps and games. The TV carries dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, alongside Ethernet, HDMI, and USB ports.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED Android TV (55U6G)

Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED Android TV (55U6G)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1227×711×78mm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Hisense 65-inch 4K QLED Android TV (65U6G)

Hisense 65-inch 4K QLED Android TV (65U6G)

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1447x835x79mm
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Hisense 75-inch 8K QLED Android TV (75U80G)

Hisense 75-inch 8K QLED Android TV (75U80G)

Display 75.00-inch
Screen Type QLED
Dimensions 1676x990x76mm
Resolution Standard 8K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
Hisense Launches 3 New Full-Array QLED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 59,990
