Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India

Hisense Tornado 4K TVs have been announced in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes in India, powered by six 102W JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos. The TVs in this series run on Android TV 9 and have features such as Dolby Vision, and inbuilt Google Assistant and Chromecast support. As per the company, the Tornado 4K series offers a balance of stylish design and powerful sound. The TVs have a nearly bezel-less design.

The 55-inch display variant of Hisense Tornado 4K TV will be available for purchase in India starting December 24, 2020. The 65-inch variant, meanwhile, will be launched in in the first quarter of 2021. The Tornado 4K series will be available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as select offline stores. The price of the Hisense Tornado 4K series has not been announced yet.

Hisense Tornado 4K Series specifications, features

Hisense Tornado 4K TVs run on Android TV 9 and offers inbuilt Google Assistant and Chromecast support. The TVs have a nearly bezel-less design, along with HDR 10 and HLG support.

The TVs under the Tornado 4K series by Hisense have a six-speaker system, compromising of four full-range speakers and two high-frequency speakers. They are integrated with JBL speakers and deliver 102W output. The TVs are powered by the latest Dolby Atmos technology.

The customised contrast enhancement curves of ultra-dimming technology across the entire screen of the TV provide brighter whites and darker blacks, as per the company.

Hisense Tornado 4K TVs also offer support for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + hotstar, YouTube, and other streaming platforms. Connectivity options include Bluetooth and screen mirroring.

