Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India

The 55-inch model of Hisense Tornado 4K will be available for purchase starting December 24.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 14 December 2020 14:52 IST
The Hisense Tornado 4K TVs are powered by the latest Dolby Atmos technology

Highlights
  • Hisense Tornado 4K TVs are available in 55-inch and 65-inch variants
  • The TVs have inbuilt Google Assistant and Chromecast support
  • Hisense Tornado 4K series have a nearly bezel-less design

Hisense Tornado 4K TVs have been announced in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes in India, powered by six 102W JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos. The TVs in this series run on Android TV 9 and have features such as Dolby Vision, and inbuilt Google Assistant and Chromecast support. As per the company, the Tornado 4K series offers a balance of stylish design and powerful sound. The TVs have a nearly bezel-less design.

Hisense Tornado 4K Series launch dates, availability

The 55-inch display variant of Hisense Tornado 4K TV will be available for purchase in India starting December 24, 2020. The 65-inch variant, meanwhile, will be launched in in the first quarter of 2021. The Tornado 4K series will be available on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as select offline stores. The price of the Hisense Tornado 4K series has not been announced yet.

Hisense Tornado 4K Series specifications, features

Hisense Tornado 4K TVs run on Android TV 9 and offers inbuilt Google Assistant and Chromecast support. The TVs have a nearly bezel-less design, along with HDR 10 and HLG support.

The TVs under the Tornado 4K series by Hisense have a six-speaker system, compromising of four full-range speakers and two high-frequency speakers. They are integrated with JBL speakers and deliver 102W output. The TVs are powered by the latest Dolby Atmos technology.

The customised contrast enhancement curves of ultra-dimming technology across the entire screen of the TV provide brighter whites and darker blacks, as per the company.

Hisense Tornado 4K TVs also offer support for Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + hotstar, YouTube, and other streaming platforms. Connectivity options include Bluetooth and screen mirroring.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
