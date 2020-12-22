Hisense Tornado 4K series smart TV models were announced in India last week and now the company shared pricing for the 55-inch model. It is priced at Rs. 44,990 which the company claims is an inaugural price. It will be available for purchase in the country this week through major e-retailers. Hisense Tornado 4K series comes with 102W JBL speakers, slim bezels, Dolby Vision, and AI upscaling. The models run on Android which allows access to Google Play and a myriad of Android TV apps.

Hisense Tornado 4K 55A73F price in India, availability

Hisense Tornado 4K 55A73F is priced at Rs. 44,990 in India which is said to be an inaugural price. It will be available for purchase from Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and TataCliQ from December 24. The company had announced the Hisense Tornado 4K series in India last week and revealed the sale date. However, it did not share pricing for the 65-inch model which will be launched in the first quarter of 2021.

Hisense Tornado 4K 55A73F specifications, features

Hisense Tornado 4K 55A73F runs on Android TV 9 and comes with support for Google Assistant and Chromecast. As the name suggests, it features a 55-inch display with 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution. You get support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, HLG, and Ultra Dimming. Hisense has also equipped the TV with Motion enhancement and compensation (MEMC), UHD AI upscaler, noise reduction, and smooth motion.

It is powered by a quad-core processor, Mali 480MP GPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage. Connectivity options on the Hisense Tornado 4K 55A73F include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB ports, three HDMI ports, headphone jack, RF input, Ethernet port, and an AV port. It comes with a Bluetooth remote with voice control.

In the audio department, Hisense Tornado 4K 55A73F comes with six JBL speakers with a total output of 102W. It also has Dolby Atmos support. You get Netflix, YouTube, Google play movies and TV, Google Play store, Prime Video, and more pre-loaded.

