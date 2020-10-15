Technology News
Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-Inch and 65-Inch TVs With 4K Display, IMAX Enhanced Certification Launched

Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-inch TV is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 76,300) while the 65J70 model is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1.09 lakh).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 October 2020 13:25 IST
Hisense Galaxy OLED 55-Inch and 65-Inch TVs With 4K Display, IMAX Enhanced Certification Launched

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Hisense TV

Hisense Galaxy OLED TVs feature MEMC technology

Highlights
  • Hisense Galaxy OLED TVs launched in China
  • Hisense Galaxy OLED 55J70 is 3.8mm thick
  • Hisense Galaxy OLED 65J70 is 4.9mm thick

Hisense Galaxy OLED TVs in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes have been launched in China. The company shared the development on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The new Hisense Galaxy TV models boast of IMAX Enhanced certification and 4K OLED displays with high colour accuracy. The two sizes come with model numbers 55J70 and 65J70 and have identical specifications. The Hisense Galaxy OLED 55J70 and Hisense Galaxy OLED 65J70 TV models have Dolby Vision support and MEMC for reducing motion blur during fast moving scenes.

Hisense Galaxy OLED TV 55J70, Hisense Galaxy OLED TV 65J70: Price, availability

Hisense Galaxy OLED TV 55J70 is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 76,300) while the Hisense Galaxy OLED TV 65J70 model is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1.09 lakh).

As of now, it is unclear if and when the Hisense Galaxy OLED TV models will come to India.

Hisense Galaxy OLED 55J70, Hisense Galaxy OLED 65J70: Specifications

As the names suggest, the 55J70 model comes with a 55-inch display and the 65J70 model comes with a 65-inch display. According to a report by Gizmochina, both feature 4K OLED screens with 60Hz refresh rate and MEMC technology. You get 1.07 billion colours, 137 percent wide colour gamut, 13,50,000:1 contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angle. You also get AI scene and content recognition with the two models. Both models are powered by a quad-core chipset with four ARM Cortex-A73 cores, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Hisense Galaxy OLED TV 55J70 and Hisense Galaxy OLED TV 65J70 come with Dolby Audio and support for DTS Virtual X that creates a 360-degree surround sound feel. They have far-field microphones for voice control with DTS Listen support.

The TV models use the company's Magic Image Quality Engine Pro (translated) and run Android Pie with a custom skin on top. The 55-inch model is 3.8mm thick and the 65-inch model is 4.9mm thick. They have a metal body as well as metal stands.

Hisense Galaxy OLED TV 55J70

Hisense Galaxy OLED TV 55J70

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android Based
Touchscreen No
Smart TV Yes
