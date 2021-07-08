Technology News
loading
  Hisense 70 Inch 4K Smart TV Launched in India, 65 Inch Model Coming Later in July

Hisense 70-Inch 4K Smart TV Launched in India, 65-Inch Model Coming Later in July

Hisense 70-inch 70A71F TV will be available for purchase starting July 10 on all e-commerce websites.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 July 2021 17:58 IST
Hisense 70-Inch 4K Smart TV Launched in India, 65-Inch Model Coming Later in July

Photo Credit: Hisense

Hisense 70-inch 70A71F comes with a Sports Mode and a Game Mode

Highlights
  • Hisense 70-inch 70A71F has 2GB of RAM
  • It is powered by a quad core processor
  • Hisense 70-inch 70A71F has inbuilt Chromecast

Hisense has announced two 4K smart TVs in India — Hisense 70-inch 70A71F TV and Hisense 65-inch Tornado TV. The Hisense 70A71F 4K Smart TV features a 70-inch display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. The TV comes with 36W speakers and features slim bezels. The company says that the TV's Vivid Bright Panel delivers brighter whites, darker blacks, and livelier colours than a conventional TV. The TV comes bundled with a voice remote and support for Google Assistant.

Hisense 70A71F, Hisense 65-inch Tornado TV price in India, availability

The Hisense 70-inch 70A71F TV will be available starting July 10 at an inaugural price of Rs. 91,990 via all leading e-commerce platforms and retail stores in India. Apart from the inaugural price offer, Hisense is offering a special 4-year comprehensive warranty for those who purchase the TV in the first 5 days. Additionally, the Chinese company will launch the Hisense 65-inch Tornado TV by the end of July at a price of Rs. 71,990. The exact details about offers and availability are not known yet.

Hisense 70A71F TV specifications, features

Hisense 70A71F TV features a 70-inch 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) LED display with Dolby Vision HDR support. The Ultra Vivid High Contrast Panel on the TV supports HDR10, Micro Dimming, Noise Reduction, and Depth Enhancer features. The TV has UHD AI Upscaler that essentially allows users to watch HD content in UHD quality. The display of the TV is complemented by two 18W (total 36W) bottom-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos to deliver powerful audio. It has a quad core processor paired with Mali470MP GPU. There is 2GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

Hisense 70A71F runs Android TV 9. It allows access to Google Play and popular streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, among others. It comes with features like Sports Mode, Game Mode, and inbuilt Chromecast. The TV is bundled with a voice remote that has Google Assistant support. Connectivity options on the TV include dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, a headphone port, one AV input, and an ethernet port.

As mentioned, Hisense will also launch a 65-inch Tornado TV with 102W 6-speaker system by JBL by the end of July. It will come with Dolby Vision HDR, inbuilt Chromecast, and Google Assistant support.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Stolen iPhone Handsets Being Used to Easily Access Users’ Bank Accounts. Brazilian Criminals Detail How

Comment
  
