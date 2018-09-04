Video streaming giant Netflix has partnered with Internet service provider Hathway in India to provide users access to its content via the latter's set-top box. The Hathway set-top box will come with a remote that has a dedicated Netflix button to let users access the streaming service directly and watch TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Notably, Hathway subscribers will be able to pay for their Netflix subscription using their Hathway bill itself, and those who do so will receive the set-top box for free.

The Hathway set-top box will be launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. As mentioned, all existing and new Hathway broadband subscribers, who have a subscription to Netflix and pay through their Hathway bill for their Netflix subscription, will receive this box for free, the company informed in a release. Netflix, which boasts of 130 million memberships in over 190 countries, has recently been partnering with Indian telcos. Last month, it partnered with Airtel to provide free three months of Netflix subscription with select postpaid and broadband plans. Even Vodafone postpaid users can avail free Netflix subscription on select plans, and now Netflix has partnered with Hathway Broadband.

Rajan Gupta, MD, Hathway said in a statement, "In this smart and digital era, customers are looking at leading Internet entertainment services like Netflix to access high quality, well-produced entertainment. The soon to be launched Hathway set-top box will make watching streaming videos on large screens an incredible experience. The Hathway set-top box will be bundled with our high-speed, unlimited fibre-to-home monthly plans."

Tony Zameczkowski, VP, Business Development, Netflix Asia, said in a statement, "We're very excited to partner with Hathway Broadband in India to bring the latest technologies and great stories under one roof. The Hathway set-top box will allow Hathway's customers to use the Netflix button on their remote controls to seamlessly access and enjoy the best entertainment at high speeds."