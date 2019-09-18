Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Government Scraps Import Tax on Open Cell Panels in Boost for TV Makers

Government Scraps Import Tax on Open Cell Panels in Boost for TV Makers

India had charged an import tax on open cell TV panels, a factor in Samsung's decision to shut its TV production unit in India.

By | Updated: 18 September 2019 16:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Government Scraps Import Tax on Open Cell Panels in Boost for TV Makers
Highlights
  • The move is likely to boost television manufacturing in India
  • 5 percent import tax was charged on open cell TV panels
  • Samsung last year moved its TV production unit from India to Vietnam

India has scrapped a tax on imports of open cell TV panels, used to make television displays, in a move likely to boost television manufacturing in the country and counter incentives offered by nations such as Vietnam.

New Delhi had charged a 5 percent import tax on open cell TV panels, which was a factor in Samsung Electronics' decision last year to shut its TV production unit in India and move production to Vietnam.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is keen to position India as an attractive electronics manufacturing destination at a time when growth in India has slowed sharply, and Washington and Beijing are engaged in a drawn-out trade war.

The dispute between the United States and China has led to higher tariffs on goods worth tens of billions of dollars and disrupted global supply chains, prompting companies to look at other countries to escape higher tariffs.

Amid suggestions that India is late to capitalise on the trade war, ministries have been asked to submit policies and incentive structures to the country's foreign investment promotion agency, Reuters has previously reported. Nine sectors including electronics, autos, pharmaceuticals and telecoms will be targeted.

The move to scrap the tax on open cell panels is a step in the right direction, said Vikas Agarwal, the India head of OnePlus, a Chinese firm known for high-end Android smartphones.

"TV is the next big focus for us. Any incentives or benefits are good for us," said Agarwal, whose firm is seen making a foray into television sales in the country.

The federal government's decision would also provide respite to local TV manufacturers, which have been hit by cheap imports from Vietnam, said Manish Sharma, CEO of Panasonic India, the fourth biggest TV manufacturer in India.

"The move will allow us to pass the (cost) benefits to the end-consumer, which would mean an about 3-4 percent reduction in price, thus providing the necessary thrust to the market," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TV, Television, India, LCD, LED
NBCUniversal Names Streaming Service 'Peacock', Will Launch in the US in 2020
Honor Smartphones
Government Scraps Import Tax on Open Cell Panels in Boost for TV Makers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  2. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019 Mobile Deals Previewed
  4. iPhone 11 Review
  5. Mi Smart Band 4 Launched in India With Colour AMOLED Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s With AMOLED Displays Launched in India
  7. Mi Band 4 Gets New Custom Watch Faces With Latest Update: Report
  8. Traffic E-Challans: Here’s How to Pay Your Traffic Fines or Challans Online
  9. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale in India Again at 8pm via Flipkart, Realme.com
  10. iPhone 11 Series Battery Size and RAM Listed by TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Scraps Import Tax on Open Cell Panels in Boost for TV Makers
  2. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale Again in India Today at 8pm via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  3. NBCUniversal Names Streaming Service 'Peacock', Will Launch in the US in 2020
  4. HP Elite Dragonfly Ultra-Light Convertible Laptop Launched for Business Users
  5. Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant Gets Hindi, Hinglish Support in India, Now Available on Echo and Bose Smart Speakers
  6. Google Search Now Lets Your Find Key Moments in Videos
  7. iPhone 11 Series Battery Size, RAM Listed by TENAA, Apple Said to Be Using Intel Modems in All 3 iPhone Models
  8. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Thanks All Indians for Support After It Lost Contact With Vikram Lander
  9. Nokia 7.2 India Launch Teased by HMD Global
  10. Oppo Unveils VOOC 4.0, 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge Tech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.