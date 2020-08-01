Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Government’s Move to Restrict TV Imports Reinforces PM Modi's Make Locally Drive: Industry Body

Government’s Move to Restrict TV Imports Reinforces PM Modi's Make Locally Drive: Industry Body

India's TV imports were worth $780 million in 2019/20, the ICEA said.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 August 2020 12:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Government’s Move to Restrict TV Imports Reinforces PM Modi's Make Locally Drive: Industry Body

The government is set to restrict inbound shipments of TVs in India

Highlights
  • ICEA Chairman said, "We have sufficient manufacturing capacity in India"
  • India's TV imports were worth $780 million in 2019-20
  • PM Modi launched his 'Make in India' drive in 2014

Government's surprise move to restrict imports of TVs, announced on Thursday, will boost local manufacturing, strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship 'Make in India' drive, an industry body said. The trade ministry issued a notice late on Thursday saying it would restrict inbound shipments of TVs by requiring importers to get a special licence.

It gave few details but the regulation is expected to become effective soon, creating barriers for companies such as South Korea's Samsung Electronics and China's Xiaomi.

Both companies import some high-end models, although they make the bulk of their TVs for the Indian market locally through contract manufacturers. Japan's Sony makes 99 percent of its TVs for the Indian market locally and so is unlikely to be affected.

"We have sufficient manufacturing capacity in India and therefore imports of CBUs (completely built units) are not necessary," Pankaj Mohindroo, the Chairman of Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said in a statement on Friday.

"We are losing precious jobs because of unabated imports," he said.

Last month, in a similar move, the country restricted tyre imports across categories of pneumatics and radials used in buses and motorcycles.

India's TV imports were worth $780 million (roughly Rs. 5,844 crores) in 2019/20, the ICEA said.

Samsung did not respond to a request for comment, while Xiaomi said 85 percent of its TVs were locally made and that the Indian government's push would bolster domestic production.

Prime Minister Modi has called for a self-reliant India and launched his Make in India drive in 2014 to bolster the country's manufacturing sector and reduce imports of products made overseas.

New Delhi's relations with manufacturing giant China have in any case deteriorated following a border clash between the two nuclear armed rivals in June which resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Late last month, India banned 59, mostly Chinese, mobile apps including ByteDance's TikTok and Tencent's WeChat.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Make in India, Samsung, Xiaomi, Mi TV
Apple Tops Saudi Aramco as Most Valuable Publicly Listed Company
Realme 10W Wireless Charger Launched in India at Rs. 899, 50W and 65W SuperDart Chargers Launching ‘Soon’

Related Stories

Government’s Move to Restrict TV Imports Reinforces PM Modi's Make Locally Drive: Industry Body
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  2. Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions
  3. BSNL Starts Charging More for Its Broadband, Landline Services
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Mute Annoying Chats Permanently
  7. Nokia 65-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV Launched in India
  8. Is OnePlus Nord the Best Phone Under Rs. 30,000?
  9. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Realme 6i Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10W Wireless Charger Launched in India at Rs. 899, 50W and 65W SuperDart Chargers Launching ‘Soon’
  2. Government’s Move to Restrict TV Imports Reinforces PM Modi's Make Locally Drive: Industry Body
  3. Apple Tops Saudi Aramco as Most Valuable Publicly Listed Company
  4. Twitter Hack: US Teen Accused of Masterminding Bitcoin Scam Attack That Hit Obama, Musk
  5. Microsoft Said to Be in Talks to Acquire TikTok in the US as Ad Business Flattens Out
  6. Facebook Challenges YouTube With Licensed Music Videos in the US
  7. Trump Says Will Ban TikTok From the US
  8. Microsoft Edge Bug Crashed Browsers When Default Search Engine Set to Google, Now Fixed
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Start Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
  10. Noise Colorfit Nav Smartwatch With GPS Launched in India at Rs. 3,999, Sale Starts August 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com