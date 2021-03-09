Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Google TV Now Lets You Set Up Kids Profiles to Manage, Monitor Content They See

Google TV Now Lets You Set Up Kids Profiles to Manage, Monitor Content They See

Set up a kids profile on Google TV to supervise their viewing habits

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 March 2021 18:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google TV Now Lets You Set Up Kids Profiles to Manage, Monitor Content They See

Photo Credit: Google

Google TV kids profile is interactive, featuring bright colours and animation

Highlights
  • Google Family Play Library lets select content to share with your kids
  • It will initially be rolled out in the US before the rest of the world
  • You can lock Google TV kids profiles with a PIN

Google has announced a new feature for Google TV devices as well as Chromecast with Google TV. The new feature that lets you create profiles for your kids, also lets you monitor what content your kids can consume and for how long. Kids profiles will first be introduced in the United States this month and will be available in other regions in the coming months.

Detailing the feature on its blog on Monday, Google says Chromecast with Google TV and other Google TV devices users will be able to monitor their kids' TV viewing time by letting you create a new profile for your kids - you can either add an existing Google account, or just create a profile with their name and age.

With this feature parents will also be able manage the content their kids consume on the TV. This can be achieved by either locking or unlocking certain apps, managing which apps are accessible to your kids, and also share already purchased movies and TV shows through Google Play Family Library. The kids mode on Google TV can be distinguished with the use of bright colours and illustrations. The background is customisable and currently has three themes - Under the sea, Dinosaur jungle and Space travel - to choose from. Google has also announced that Avatars will also be available in the near future that will let your child select a profile picture depending on their interests.

Another big aspect of this feature is the addition of Screen Time Management. This lets you control the total time your kids spend watching TV and will also set a time that they should head to bed at. “When it's almost time to turn off the TV, your kids will be greeted with three countdown warning signs before a final 'Time is up' screen appears and ends their watch time,” said Saleh Altayyar, Product Manager, Google TV, in the blog.

The feature will also have a PIN for you to prevent your children switching away from the kids profile. The TV viewing time can also be monitored from the Family Link app that helps you align their screen time on their Android smartphones and Chromebook.

As mentioned, the rollout for this feature has been planned for later this month. It will first be introduced in the United States on Chromecast with Google TV and Google TV devices, and will eventually be rolled out on the other devices and in other regions too.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV, Google Family Link, Google TV, Android TV
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted in Bluetooth SIG Listing, Could Launch Soon
Apple to Face Complaint From French Startup Lobby Over Data Privacy

Related Stories

Google TV Now Lets You Set Up Kids Profiles to Manage, Monitor Content They See
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  2. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  3. Boat Flash Watch With SpO2 Monitoring, 10 Sports Modes Launched in India
  4. OTP Troubles? Here's Why You May Not Be Receiving SMS Messages Today
  5. Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
  6. Moto G30, Moto G10 Power With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  8. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU
  9. Asus TUF Dash F15 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A72, Galaxy A52 Launch Event Tipped for March 17
#Latest Stories
  1. Google TV Now Lets You Set Up Kids Profiles to Manage, Monitor Content They See
  2. Apple’s 2023 iPhone Models to Come With ‘Periscope Telephoto Lens’, Says Ming-Chi Kuo: Report
  3. Samsung Carnival Sale Brings Discounts on Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51 in India
  4. Apple Said to Release Mixed Reality Headset in 2022, AR Glasses in 2025, AR Contact Lenses in 2030: Report
  5. Carl Pei’s Nothing Could Be Working on Transparent TWS Earbuds as Company’s First Product, Teaser Suggests
  6. ISRO Develops Radar for Joint Earth Observation Satellite Mission With NASA
  7. Apple to Face Complaint From French Startup Lobby Over Data Privacy
  8. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Spotted in Bluetooth SIG Listing, Could Launch Soon
  9. Realme 8 Pro Teased to Come With Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Tipped to Launch on March 25
  10. Facebook, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Telegram Sued by Russia for Not Deleting Protest Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com