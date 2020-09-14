Technology News
  Google's Rumoured Sabrina Dongle May Launch as 'Google Chromecast With Google TV'

Google’s Rumoured Sabrina Dongle May Launch as ‘Google Chromecast With Google TV’

The successor to the Android TV operating system will be called Google TV.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 14 September 2020 12:28 IST
Google’s Rumoured Sabrina Dongle May Launch as ‘Google Chromecast With Google TV’

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Google’s upcoming Chromecast will be a standalone streaming device

Highlights
  • Google’s Sabrina dongle could launch in the coming weeks
  • The device could be priced at $50 (approximately Rs. 3,700)
  • Google is expected to rebrand Android TV as ‘Google TV’

Google is expected to launch its upcoming streaming dongle for TVs as ‘Google Chromecast with Google TV', as per a new leak. The streaming dongle, codenamed ‘Sabrina' as tipped in numerous leaks and rumours, will be the first standalone streaming device from Google, unlike the existing Chromecast devices that need to be controlled using a compatible smartphone or tablet or computer. This is largely in line with earlier reports that suggested a rebranding for Google's Android TV operating system that is set to be called ‘Google TV' after a major update and overhaul of the user interface.

The Android TV operating system is long overdue for an update, and rumours and reports have long suggested that it will be rebranded to ‘Google TV' with big changes to the user interface and the way content and apps are displayed. This refreshed operating system is expected to debut with Google's upcoming ‘Sabrina' dongle that could be launched in the coming weeks.

As per the latest leak shared through a tweet by Artem Russakovskii of Android Police, Google will be retaining the ‘Chromecast' branding for its upcoming streaming device. However, this will be a completely new device that doesn't follow in the same line as existing Chromecast devices, such as the Google Chromecast 3. Although not specified, we do expect that the new Google Chromecast will support 4K HDR streaming.

Russakovskii also mentions that Google Chromecast with Google TV will likely be offered in Rock Candy, Summer Melon, and Summer Blue colours. The mention of ‘Google TV' in the product name will indicate that this is the new variant, as this is the first standalone streaming device from Google. Further information in the report suggests that the new Google Chromecast with Google TV could be priced at $50 (approximately Rs. 3,700) that will put it in direct competition with other standalone streaming devices such as the Mi Box 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

While existing Chromecast devices followed a different system of fetching and streaming content that required the use of a smartphone or other device as a ‘controller' of sorts, the report suggests that the new Google Chromecast will run Google TV, and will likely have its own remote to directly control the device. Although users should still be able to cast to the device as before, this won't be a prerequisite to the dongle's functionality; it will be able to connect to the Internet and fetch content through its own apps and services, and will plug into an HDMI port on your TV as before.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Sabrina, Android TV, Google TV, Google Chromecast with Google TV, Chromecast, Google ChromeCast, Streaming devices
Tenet Moves Past $200 Million Globally, as Mulan Disappoints in China Debut


