To accompany the latest Pixel smartphones, Google has launched its new wired headphones that it calls the Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds. These new headphones come with a USB Type-C port and have adjustable fabric loops that are designed to fit and secure in your ears. Also, Google has offered a remote that includes a microphone and volume, audio, and call controls. A dedicated button on the remote can additionally be used to activate Google Assistant on your phone. Recently, OnePlus also announced its USB Type-C version of the Bullets V2 that will debut alongside the OnePlus 6T as the OnePlus Type C Bullets. The Pixel USB-C earbuds are bundled in the box with the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones.

The design of the Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds is quite similar to what was sported on the Pixel Buds. But interestingly, Google didn't highlight the wireless headphones at the #MadeByGoogle launch event on Tuesday and silently brought the Pixel USB-C Earbuds as the companion for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The new headphones are made of polycarbonate (PC) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPE) materials. They have adjustable loops that are touted to offer a comfortable experience to users and help each earbud fit securely. Plus, the presence of the USB Type-C interface enables the earbuds to deliver 24-bit digital audio while on-the-go. There is a 112.3cm (roughly 1.1 metre) cable that includes a remote.

The Pixel USB-C Earbuds have easy Google Assistant access that you can use simply by pressing and holding the black button available on the remote. You can also hold the volume up button to listen to the latest notifications available on your smartphone. Similarly, you can press and hold the black button and then ask the Assistant to provide you with real-time translations. There are over 40 languages to offer in-ear help directly through Google Translate.

Each earbud of the Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds has a height of 15.9mm and a diametre of 16.5mm. Further, the headphones weigh 15 grams along with their loops. While you can use them with compatible device s featuring a USB Type-C port, Google does say that the new offering works best on Pixel devices.

You can currently purchase the Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds in the US at $30 (roughly Rs. 2,200). This is notably higher than the Rs. 1,499 price of the OnePlus Type C Bullets that will come alongside the OnePlus 6T in the coming weeks. Also, the India price of Pixel USB-C Earbuds is yet to be revealed. It is worth noting here that the Google headphones are presently exclusive to the White colour option, though a Grey colour variant matching the Charcoal coloured Google devices could hit stores in the future.

