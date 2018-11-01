Google Home Officially Gains Hindi Language Support

Google on Thursday announced its smart speaker Home will now be able to respond in Hindi with uniquely Indian contexts. Already available on smartphones in Hindi, people can now talk to Google Assistant smart speaker in the language, the company said in a statement. To note, this is just the official announcement, as Google Home was spotted gaining Hindi support last week.

Open the Google Home App on your smartphone, tap the Account icon at the lower-right corner, then select Settings. Upon navigating to the Assistant tab, select Languages, then replace English with Hindi. This would mean that Hindi becomes the primary language, and you won't also be able to use English alongside on the Google Home. You could also select Add a language, and set Hindi as your secondary language. Just say "Ok Google" to start a conversation with Assistant on Google Home.

"Our team has been hard at work teaching the Assistant on Google Home to understand Hindi, and it will now respond to you with uniquely Indian contexts... The Assistant is already available in Hindi on your smartphone, and now you can also get hands-free help at home in Hindi to get things done in your world," said Purvi Shah, Technical Programme Manager, Google Assistant.

The feature will help many users take Google Assistant's help for daily commute to listening to their favourite music.

"This is just the beginning. Your Google Assistant on Google Home will continue to get better over time - we can't wait for you ask more of it," Shah added.

Written with inputs from IANS