In April, Google launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers in India. The two Google Assistant-powered smart speakers are available to buy online in the country exclusively via Flipkart, and also via several offline stores. Now, without any official announcement, the two smart speakers have received appear to have price cut on Flipkart, though the e-commerce retailer lists it as a limited period discount. The Google Home is available with a discount of Rs. 1,500, and the Google Home Mini is listed with a Rs. 800 discount on the e-commerce site. Flipkart has also listed a few offers on the two smart speakers. The price cut comes just months after the smart speakers' launch in the country, and it could presumably be because of the price cuts on Amazon Echo devices recently.

On Flipkart, the Google Home and Google Home Mini are available to buy for Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 3,699 respectively. The two speakers were first launched with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 4,499 in the country. Offers listed on Flipkart include 10 percent cashback to HDFC debit and credit card users, 5 percent cashback to Axis Bank Buzz credit card users, additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on purchase of two Home Mini or Home devices, and six months free subscription of Play Music for new subscribers. Flipkart mentions that this is a special price, and has noted that it will be applicable only till the stocks last. Therefore, this makes us wonder if it's a permanent price cut, or just a limited period discount. reduced price. We've contacted Google India for confirmation, and will update this space once we hear back.

In India, Google Home and Google Home Mini speakers support Google Play Music, YouTube, Netflix, Saavn, and Gaana. Hindi support will be added to Google Home speakers later this year. Amazon reduced the prices of its Echo and Echo Dot AI-based smart speakers in India earlier this month. The Echo Dot can be purchased for Rs. 4,099, representing a Rs. 400 discount over its MRP of Rs. 4,499. The Amazon Echo has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, which brings down the price to Rs. 8,999 compared to its MRP of Rs. 9,999.

