NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Google Home, Google Home Mini Price in India Cut in 'Special' Offer on Flipkart

Google Home, Google Home Mini Price in India Cut in 'Special' Offer on Flipkart

 
, 27 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Home, Google Home Mini Price in India Cut in 'Special' Offer on Flipkart

Highlights

  • Google Home is now available for Rs. 8,499
  • Google Home Mini is now available for Rs. 3,699
  • Flipkart has listed other offers, cashbacks on the Google smart speakers

In April, Google launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers in India. The two Google Assistant-powered smart speakers are available to buy online in the country exclusively via Flipkart, and also via several offline stores. Now, without any official announcement, the two smart speakers have received appear to have price cut on Flipkart, though the e-commerce retailer lists it as a limited period discount. The Google Home is available with a discount of Rs. 1,500, and the Google Home Mini is listed with a Rs. 800 discount on the e-commerce site. Flipkart has also listed a few offers on the two smart speakers. The price cut comes just months after the smart speakers' launch in the country, and it could presumably be because of the price cuts on Amazon Echo devices recently.

On Flipkart, the Google Home and Google Home Mini are available to buy for Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 3,699 respectively. The two speakers were first launched with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 4,499 in the country. Offers listed on Flipkart include 10 percent cashback to HDFC debit and credit card users, 5 percent cashback to Axis Bank Buzz credit card users, additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on purchase of two Home Mini or Home devices, and six months free subscription of Play Music for new subscribers. Flipkart mentions that this is a special price, and has noted that it will be applicable only till the stocks last. Therefore, this makes us wonder if it's a permanent price cut, or just a limited period discount. reduced price. We've contacted Google India for confirmation, and will update this space once we hear back.

In India, Google Home and Google Home Mini speakers support Google Play Music, YouTube, Netflix, Saavn, and Gaana. Hindi support will be added to Google Home speakers later this year. Amazon reduced the prices of its Echo and Echo Dot AI-based smart speakers in India earlier this month. The Echo Dot can be purchased for Rs. 4,099, representing a Rs. 400 discount over its MRP of Rs. 4,499. The Amazon Echo has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, which brings down the price to Rs. 8,999 compared to its MRP of Rs. 9,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Home, Google Home Mini, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Google Maps Gets Redesigned Explore and New 'For You' Tabs for Personalised Recommendations
Zomato Launches Operations in 25 New Cities in India
Best Camera Phones
Google Home, Google Home Mini Price in India Cut in 'Special' Offer on Flipkart
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Gets a More Affordable 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in India
  2. Amazon Alexa Creeps Out Owner, Says 'All I See Is People Dying': Report
  3. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Set for July 4, Will Be a Flipkart-Exclusive
  4. Android Messages for Web Now Available to All Users, Says Google
  5. 'I've Never Seen Anything Like This': Astronomers Dazzled by Supernova
  6. Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: What's New and Different
  7. Samsung Galaxy J8 to Go on Sale in India on Thursday
  8. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Pack Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls for 365 Days
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Toggle Media Visibility for Individual Chats
  10. Vodafone Launches Cheapest Red Postpaid Plan to Take on Jio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.