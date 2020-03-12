Technology News
  Google Chromecast Ultra Refresh Will Come With a Remote: Report

Google Chromecast Ultra Refresh Will Come With a Remote: Report

Google's next Chromecast Ultra is expected to have rounder finish with a typical "G" logo.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 12 March 2020 18:42 IST
Google Chromecast Ultra Refresh Will Come With a Remote: Report

Google Chromecast Ultra is expected to have rounder finish with a typical "G" logo

Highlights
  • Google is planning to launch a second-generation Chromecast Ultra
  • The device is codenamed "sabrina"
  • It will support 4K HDR content

US based search engine giant Google is planning to launch a second-generation Chromecast Ultra this year based on Android TV with an external remote.

The device is codenamed "sabrina," and will support 4K HDR content as well as has the usual Chromecast Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, 9To5Google reported on Tuesday.

As per report, the external remote will control the device, and resembles a cross between the Daydream View remote and an Apple TV remote. The remote will also have a microphone and a dedicated Google Assistant button for controlling content with users voice.

The device is expected to have rounder finish with a typical "G" logo, and an HDMI connector similar to the current Chromecast Ultra.

Additionally, the device will give users access to apps such as YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

Currently, there is no information related to pricing or availability for the second gen Chromecast, but it was originally planned to launch at Google I/O 2020 alongside the Pixel 4a.

However, the event is no longer happening due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, it is uncertain that when the company will be launching the latest devices.

Comments

Further reading: Google Chromecast Ultra, Google
From Artificial Teeth to a Broom, Here's What India Left in Uber in 2020
Google Said to Block Android TV Partners From Also Using Amazon Fire TV

