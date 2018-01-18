Google has announced a fix for the Wi-Fi issue that had affected a large number Google Chromecast users worldwide. The new fix is coming through a Google Play services update that is scheduled to reach devices this Thursday, January 18. The issue, which was reported earlier this week, was bringing random crashes on the Wi-Fi networks connected with Google Chromecast devices. Some Google Home devices were also spotted with the same problem that was initially found to exist in Google's 'Cast' feature.

Confirming the fix, Google has built a new support page that details the issue. "In certain situations, a bug in the Cast software on Android phones may incorrectly send a large amount of network traffic which can slow down or temporarily impact Wi-Fi networks. The specific image of the network will vary depending on the router," the company said while describing the issue on the support page.

The reach of the problem hasn't been defined. However, Google does mention on the support page that people with an Android phone and a Chromecast built-in device, including the Chromecast and Home, on the same Wi-Fi "may experience" the issue. Users are also provided with a workaround until the fix reaches their Android devices. The affected users are advised to reboot their Android handsets and check that the Wi-Fi router is running the most recent version.

Some of the users have reported that the issue has been fixed by installing the latest Google Play services beta version, as spotted by AndroidPolice. The app (version 11.9.73 beta) is currently available for download through APK Mirror or by joining the beta testing group. It may include a list of bugs and some other issues.

The issue, as explained by the TP-Link engineers in an FAQ listing, exists due to multicast DNS (MDNS) packets that are broadcast through Google Chromecast and Home in a large amount, at a very high speed in a short amount of time. This may eventually cause some of the router's primary features to shut down and thus break wireless connectivity in most cases. Router vendors including TP-Link, Linksys, and Netgear already released beta firmware updates to resolve the network issue from their end.

A Google spokesperson had acknowledged the issue in a statement to Gadgets 360 and hinted the development of the fix.