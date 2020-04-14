Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Google Assistant Now Officially Supports TVs, Media Remotes, Set Top Boxes

Google Assistant Now Officially Supports TVs, Media Remotes, Set-Top Boxes

Google’s virtual assistant was already available for some of these devices but now it has released official documentation, allow any device to integrate Google Assistant.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 14 April 2020 14:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Assistant Now Officially Supports TVs, Media Remotes, Set-Top Boxes

Photo Credit: Robyn Beck/ AFP

Google Assistant will be able to control volume change, on/off ability, switching modes, and more

Highlights
  • Google Assistant support for TVs, remotes, set-top boxes now official
  • Users will be able to control volume and switch devices on/ off
  • Google Assistant already supports nearly 70 device types

Google Assistant has officially added support for TVs, set-top boxes, and media remotes, allowing device manufacturers to easily integrate the Google Assistant in their products. The virtual assistant was already available for Android TVs, smart TV boxes, Logitech Harmony remote systems, Roku smart TV box, and more, however, this is the first time that Google Assistant has publicly documented the support for the three device types. This documentation will ease the implementation of Google Assistant for the device makers. The device manufacturers can check the documentation and understand the ways to develop Google Assistant controls for their devices correctly.

Google Assistant-integrated TVs will allow the digital assistant to turn the device on/off, control volume, select mode, switch apps, and more. it will work with set-top boxes and media remotes in a similar way.

Google has mentioned that the TV and related devices that it now supports include smart TV devices, over-the-top (OTT) streaming boxes, and OTT streaming sticks. It also supports hubs, universal remotes, and media controllers.

Google's virtual assistant now supports nearly 70 categories of devices. These include water purifiers, refrigerators, pressure cookers, lights, fans, doors, windows, and even bathtubs.

With the latest development, we can expect to see native Google Assistant support in more TV models, remotes, and media players in the coming months. The Google Assistant documentation for TVs and other new device types was first spotted by Android Police.

Meanwhile, Google Assistant recently has added a COVID-19 alert card. It shows important information regarding the disease to the users. It can be accessed by opening the Google Assistant app or by clicking the Google logo present on the Google search bar.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Assistant, Google
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans: Here’s What We Know

Related Stories

Google Assistant Now Officially Supports TVs, Media Remotes, Set-Top Boxes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans
  4. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  5. Best Zombie Pandemic Movies on Streaming in India
  6. Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. Motorola Flagship Launch Set for April 22, Motorola Edge Series Expected
  9. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  10. Apple Likely to Launch iPhone SE 2020 'Next Week': Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Now Officially Supports TVs, Media Remotes, Set-Top Boxes
  2. OnePlus 8 to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  3. Tata Sky Broadband Introduces 1500GB FUP Cap on Unlimited Plans: Here’s What We Know
  4. Oppo A92s Specifications Tipped, Expected to Come With Up to 12GB RAM and Dual Front Cameras
  5. Apple Shipped 2.5 Million iPhone Units in China in March Following Virus Slump: Report
  6. Google India Announces Steps to Help Combat COVID-19 Misinformation
  7. eBay's New CEO Jamie Iannone to Come From Walmart
  8. Motorola Flagship Launch Set for April 22, Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ Expected
  9. Lenovo A7 With Dual Rear Cameras, Unisoc SC9863A SoC Revealed: What We Know Right Now
  10. Joker Out April 20 on Amazon Prime Video in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com