Flipkart is hosting a sale in association with Google on the occasion of World TV Day, which is on November 21. The sale kicks off at 12am IST (Midnight) tonight, and lasts till Sunday, November 25. In the sale, the e-commerce giant will be hosting exchange offers on Google-certified Android TVs, including models from brands like Xiaomi, Sony, Onida, iFfalcon, TCL, & MarQ. During the Flipkart TV sale period, exchange offer discounts up to Rs. 28,000 will be available.

The 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4 Pro, priced at Rs. 49,999, will get the maximum exchange offer available of up to Rs. 28,000 discount during the Flipkart sale - taking its final price post exchange to Rs. 21,999. The 40-inch iFfalcon Certified Android FHD Smart TV on the other hand gets an up to Rs. 8,000 off on exchange, offer on exchange, bringing its Rs. 19,999 price to Rs. 11,999.

During the Flipkart World TV Day sale, the 43-inch Vu Official Android 4K Smart TV will get up to Rs. 18,000 off on exchange, bringing its Rs. 29,999 price down to Rs. 11,999 during the Flipkart sale. The MarQ by Flipkart 43-inch Certified Android 4K Smart TV will get up to 18,000 off on exchange, bringing its Rs. 27,999 down to Rs. 9,999.

The 49-inch iFFALCON Certified Android FHD Smart TV will get up to Rs. 20,000 off on exchange, making its effective price Rs. 7,999 - down from its Rs. 27,999 listing price. The 58-inch Onida Google Certified 4K Smart TV gets up to Rs. 28,000 off as well, taking its Rs. 54,999 price down to Rs. 26,999 during the Flipkart sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.