Flipkart has launched the Nokia Media Streamer, a new Android-based streaming device for televisions, priced at Rs. 3,499. Part of Flipkart's branding partnership with Nokia that also includes smart televisions, the Nokia Media Streamer runs on Android 9, has a dedicated remote, and supports up to full-HD resolution streaming. Like other popular streaming devices such as the Mi TV Stick and the Amazon Fire TV Stick, this streamer will connect to your television through the HDMI port, and to the Internet via Wi-Fi to fetch streaming content. The Nokia Media Streamer is set to go on sale on August 28 on Flipkart.

Nokia Media Streamer specifications and features

Although it is listed to run on Android 9, the Nokia Media Streamer likely runs on Android TV 9 Pie, Google's Android operating system for smart televisions and media streaming devices. The compact streaming device offers up to full-HD resolution streaming, and has built-in Chromecast and support for Dolby Audio. The remote of the Nokia Media Streamer enables Google Assistant support, and also has hotkeys for Netflix and Zee5.

The Nokia Media Streamer has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps and app data, along with Wi-Fi connectivity. An unspecified quad-core processor powers the device, along with a Mali 450 GPU. The device is also said to support various apps on the Google Play Store, allowing users to download and stream content from a variety of services. Based on the hotkeys on the remote, it's likely that Netflix and Zee5 will come pre-installed on the Nokia Media Streamer, along with other core Google apps such as YouTube and Google Play Movies.

Nokia Media Streamer price and competition

The Nokia Media Streamer goes up against the recently launched Mi TV Stick which comes with similar specifications and capabilities including full-HD streaming support.

The Mi TV Stick is more affordable at Rs. 2,799, and Xiaomi also offers the Ultra-HD and HDR capable Mi Box 4K at Rs. 3,499, the same price as the Nokia Media Streamer. In this segment, the Nokia Media Streamer will also go up against the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is usually priced at Rs. 3,999.

Interestingly, the remote looks quite similar to that of the MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream which features similar specifications and features, and is also priced at Rs. 3,499.

Flipkart announced a branding partnership with Nokia, launching Nokia smart televisions in India late last year. More recently, the company launched a 43-inch 4K TV under the Nokia brand, priced at Rs. 31,999.

