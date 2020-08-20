Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Flipkart Launches Nokia Media Streamer With Android 9 and Dedicated Remote, Priced at Rs. 3,499

Flipkart Launches Nokia Media Streamer With Android 9 and Dedicated Remote, Priced at Rs. 3,499

There’s also built-in Chomecast and Dolby Audio support.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 20 August 2020 13:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Launches Nokia Media Streamer With Android 9 and Dedicated Remote, Priced at Rs. 3,499

The Nokia Media Streamer supports up to full-HD resolution streaming

Highlights
  • The Nokia Media Streamer runs on Android 9
  • The remote has hot keys for Netflix and Zee5
  • The device will go on sale on August 28 on Flipkart

Flipkart has launched the Nokia Media Streamer, a new Android-based streaming device for televisions, priced at Rs. 3,499. Part of Flipkart's branding partnership with Nokia that also includes smart televisions, the Nokia Media Streamer runs on Android 9, has a dedicated remote, and supports up to full-HD resolution streaming. Like other popular streaming devices such as the Mi TV Stick and the Amazon Fire TV Stick, this streamer will connect to your television through the HDMI port, and to the Internet via Wi-Fi to fetch streaming content. The Nokia Media Streamer is set to go on sale on August 28 on Flipkart.

Nokia Media Streamer specifications and features

Although it is listed to run on Android 9, the Nokia Media Streamer likely runs on Android TV 9 Pie, Google's Android operating system for smart televisions and media streaming devices. The compact streaming device offers up to full-HD resolution streaming, and has built-in Chromecast and support for Dolby Audio. The remote of the Nokia Media Streamer enables Google Assistant support, and also has hotkeys for Netflix and Zee5.

The Nokia Media Streamer has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps and app data, along with Wi-Fi connectivity. An unspecified quad-core processor powers the device, along with a Mali 450 GPU. The device is also said to support various apps on the Google Play Store, allowing users to download and stream content from a variety of services. Based on the hotkeys on the remote, it's likely that Netflix and Zee5 will come pre-installed on the Nokia Media Streamer, along with other core Google apps such as YouTube and Google Play Movies.

Nokia Media Streamer price and competition

The Nokia Media Streamer goes up against the recently launched Mi TV Stick which comes with similar specifications and capabilities including full-HD streaming support.

The Mi TV Stick is more affordable at Rs. 2,799, and Xiaomi also offers the Ultra-HD and HDR capable Mi Box 4K at Rs. 3,499, the same price as the Nokia Media Streamer. In this segment, the Nokia Media Streamer will also go up against the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is usually priced at Rs. 3,999.

Interestingly, the remote looks quite similar to that of the MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream which features similar specifications and features, and is also priced at Rs. 3,499.

Flipkart announced a branding partnership with Nokia, launching Nokia smart televisions in India late last year. More recently, the company launched a 43-inch 4K TV under the Nokia brand, priced at Rs. 31,999.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Nokia, Nokia Media Streamer, Android TV, Android TV 9 Pie, Netflix, Zee5, Media Streaming Device
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Oppo F17 Pro Teased to Launch in India With a 7.48mm Thin Design

Related Stories

Flipkart Launches Nokia Media Streamer With Android 9 and Dedicated Remote, Priced at Rs. 3,499
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gmail, Drive, Meet, Other Google Services Facing Global Outage
  2. These Xiaomi Phones Will Be Able to Remove Banned Chinese Apps
  3. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
  4. Asus ZenFone 7 Tipped to Come With 6.4-Inch 60Hz Display Ahead of Launch
  5. Gionee Max to Mark the Return of Gionee to Indian Market
  6. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Series, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 Launched
  7. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1
  8. Redmi 9 India Launch Teased, Coming Soon
  9. The Best Movies on Disney+ Hotstar
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Launches Nokia Media Streamer With Android 9 and Dedicated Remote, Priced at Rs. 3,499
  2. Oppo F17 Pro Teased to Launch in India With a 7.48mm Thin Design
  3. Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Other Google Services Down Globally
  4. Xiaomi Reveals Which Redmi, Mi, Poco Phones Will Get MIUI Update to Allow Uninstallation of Banned China Apps
  5. Zoom for Home Support Announced for Smart Displays; Portal, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max to Get It First
  6. Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Announced, Worldwide Reveal Set for August 26
  7. Google Duo Introduces Captions for Video Calls
  8. Airtel Offering Free Annual Xstream Premium Plan to Select DTH Subscribers: User Reports
  9. Spider-Woman: Olivia Wilde Said to Direct Marvel Movie for Sony Pictures
  10. Nvidia Beats Estimates but Disappoints on Data Centre Performance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com