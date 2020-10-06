Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is all set to begin on October 16, with early access for Flipkart Plus consumers on October 15. The sale will go on till October 21. Apart from the regular smartphone and electronics deals and discounts, Flipkart will also introduce new products in its ‘Big Billion Days Specials' range. This range brings unique products across categories, co-created with leading brands. This year, Flipkart has partnered with Motorola and Nokia to introduced a new 3-in-1 smart wireless device and India's first Smart TV with Sound by Onkyo, respectively.

Some of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Specials that customers will get access to this year include Motorola 3-in-1 Smart Wireless device. This may be the Motorola Tech 3 TWS earbuds that have already been unveiled globally. These earbuds come with a unique hybrid design enabling users to use them in three different ways - wired, wireless, and truly wireless. Flipkart is yet to offer clarity on whether this is indeed the product that will be launched. It is just an educated guess on our part.

Flipkart has also partnered with Nokia to launch "India's first Smart TV with Sound by Onkyo". The e-commerce has previously launched several Smart TVs under the Nokia brand in the India market. It also introduced a Nokia Media Streamer last month with a dedicated remote, priced at Rs. 3,499.

Apart from Nokia, Flipkart has partnered with other brands for expanding its ‘Big Billion Days Specials' range. The e-commerce site notes that the number of partnerships for this year's Big Billion Days Specials has more than doubled and over 200 Special Edition products have been introduced.

Outside the tech category, Flipkart has partnered with Imara for an ethnic garment range curated by Kareena Kapoor. It has also partnered with Bikaji Limited edition for 24K gold leaf sweets, and with One8 brand for exclusive Virat Kohli line of products. There is a new Puma X Big Billion Days range which looks to offer Limited Edition Sneakers and Flying Machine will introduce a new anti-microbial athleisure range as well. Flipkart has partnered with Bluestar to launch new virus deactivator ACs.

For the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has partnered with the State Bank of India to provide 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI cards.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.