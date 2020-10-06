Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 Launches Include Motorola Smart Wireless Earbuds, Nokia Smart TV

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 Launches Include Motorola Smart Wireless Earbuds, Nokia Smart TV

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is all set to begin on October 16, with early access for Flipkart Plus consumers on October 15

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 October 2020 14:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 Launches Include Motorola Smart Wireless Earbuds, Nokia Smart TV

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will end on October 21

Highlights
  • Flipkart may launch the Motorola Tech3 TWS earbuds
  • Upcoming Nokia Smart TV to integrate Sound by Onkyo
  • Flipkart partners Bluestar to offer virus deactivating ACs

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is all set to begin on October 16, with early access for Flipkart Plus consumers on October 15. The sale will go on till October 21. Apart from the regular smartphone and electronics deals and discounts, Flipkart will also introduce new products in its ‘Big Billion Days Specials' range. This range brings unique products across categories, co-created with leading brands. This year, Flipkart has partnered with Motorola and Nokia to introduced a new 3-in-1 smart wireless device and India's first Smart TV with Sound by Onkyo, respectively.

Some of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Specials that customers will get access to this year include Motorola 3-in-1 Smart Wireless device. This may be the Motorola Tech 3 TWS earbuds that have already been unveiled globally. These earbuds come with a unique hybrid design enabling users to use them in three different ways - wired, wireless, and truly wireless. Flipkart is yet to offer clarity on whether this is indeed the product that will be launched. It is just an educated guess on our part.

Flipkart has also partnered with Nokia to launch "India's first Smart TV with Sound by Onkyo". The e-commerce has previously launched several Smart TVs under the Nokia brand in the India market. It also introduced a Nokia Media Streamer last month with a dedicated remote, priced at Rs. 3,499.

Apart from Nokia, Flipkart has partnered with other brands for expanding its ‘Big Billion Days Specials' range. The e-commerce site notes that the number of partnerships for this year's Big Billion Days Specials has more than doubled and over 200 Special Edition products have been introduced.

Outside the tech category, Flipkart has partnered with Imara for an ethnic garment range curated by Kareena Kapoor. It has also partnered with Bikaji Limited edition for 24K gold leaf sweets, and with One8 brand for exclusive Virat Kohli line of products. There is a new Puma X Big Billion Days range which looks to offer Limited Edition Sneakers and Flying Machine will introduce a new anti-microbial athleisure range as well. Flipkart has partnered with Bluestar to launch new virus deactivator ACs.

For the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has partnered with the State Bank of India to provide 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI cards.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart Sale, Motorola Tech3 TWS, Nokia Smart TV
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mirzapur Season 2 Trailer Sets Up a Revenge Tale in Uttar Pradesh’s Hinterland

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 Launches Include Motorola Smart Wireless Earbuds, Nokia Smart TV
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  5. OnePlus to Launch New Earphones Alongside OnePlus 8T Next Week
  6. OnePlus 8T Front Camera Features Hinted at in Teaser Video
  7. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Phones to Launch in India on October 15
  8. Mi Watch Revolve First Impressions
  9. Sony Launches Its First 8K TV in India, the 85-Inch Z8H
  10. Nokia C3 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Sennheiser HD250BT, CX120BT Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 Launches Include Motorola Smart Wireless Earbuds, Nokia Smart TV
  3. Mirzapur Season 2 Trailer Sets Up a Revenge Tale in Uttar Pradesh’s Hinterland
  4. Vivo X60 Launch Tipped to Be Imminent as Promotional Material Spotted in Retail Stores
  5. Nvidia Unveils Maxine AI for Better Video Calls, Ampere-Based RTX A6000 and A40 GPUs, New Supercomputer, More
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 Sale to Kick Off October 17, Prime Members to Get Early Access
  7. Sherlock Holmes MCU-Like ‘Mystery-Verse’ in the Works: Robert Downey Jr.
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Triple Rear Cameras, Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs Set to Testify at October 28 US Senate Hearing
  10. Poco C3 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com