On the sidelines of CES 2018, Indian online shopping portal, Flipkart, has announced that it will be launching a new Smart TV in the month of May as well as new InnoCool ACs under its large appliances private label called MarQ. According to the company, the products are supposed to offer "best-in-class technology" and are designed exclusively to suit Indian market. Gadgets 360 had an opportunity to catch up with Adarsh Menon, Head of Private Labels & Electronics for Flipkart at CES to get a better insight into the company's strategy and how it hopes to compete with more established brands.

Flipkart launched this private label late last year, starting off with microwave ovens, followed by TVs, washing machines and now, its planing on expanding its TV and AC portfolio with these new announcements. But why choose CES, given these products are specially designed for the Indian market only? "I think at CES, these would possibly be the only range of India specific products or made for India products," said Menon. "We want to use CES as a great global platform to announce the range of air conditioners, Smart TVs, which are very high end range of appliances," he added. As to what type of Smart TVs Flipkart will be launching (whether Android TV or a custom OS), Menon didn't mention any details other than it will "come with a whole bunch of apps that consumers love." However, we do know that they will be starting with one model, with a 32-inch screen size, with HDR capabilities.

Coming to the MarQ ACs, Menon says that there a couple of features that would help it stand out from the competition. "There are two things that are disruptive about the AC," says Menon. "It will also have air purification because that's a very important use case developing in India and the price will be very disruptive." The company also stated in a release that its InnoCool range of ACs will be available in four variants from the beginning of April. The AC variants will range from 1ton to 1.5ton, with varying efficiency ratings.

After sales support will be handled by Flipkart-owned company Jeeves, which will offer free installation for large appliances from MarQ, along with door-step technician service in case anything goes wrong. Finally, as far as pricing goes for the Smart TV, Menon wasn't able to give us much to go on, except that it would be 15-20 percent cheaper than a similarly featured Smart TV.

