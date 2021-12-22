Technology News
loading
  Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021: Blaupunkt Announces Big Discounts on CyberSound Smart TVs

Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021: Blaupunkt Announces Big Discounts on CyberSound Smart TVs

Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021 will be active from December 25 to December 29.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 December 2021 19:09 IST
Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021: Blaupunkt Announces Big Discounts on CyberSound Smart TVs

Flipkart has announced heavy discounts on Blaupunkt smart TVs for Jingle Days Sale 2021

Highlights
  • Flipkart Jingle Days Sale to offer up to Rs. 11,000 as exchange bonus
  • Customers making their first purchase will get additional 30 percent off
  • SBI Bank Credit Card holders will get 28 percent off with their purchase

Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021 has been announced. The sale will be live on Christmas and will be active for five days. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer Blaupunkt smart TVs with up to 30 percent off and a hefty exchange bonus on old TVs. Customers who take a GST invoice with their purchase will get an additional bonus. Furthermore, customers who purchase the smart TVs using SBI credit cards will get further discounts.

Through a press release, Flipkart announced its Jingle Days Sale which will be live on December 25 and will end on December 29. During the sale, the Walmart-backed e-commerce giant will be offering up to 30 percent discounts on Blaupunkt smart TVs. As mentioned, customers who get a GST invoice with their purchase can avail a further discount of 28 percent on their purchase.

During the sale, customers purchasing Blaupunkt smart TVs through their SBI credit cards can avail a discount of 10 percent. Furthermore, customers who exchange their old TVs can avail a discount of up to Rs. 11,000.

Here is a list of Blaupunkt smart TVs which will be offered with discounts up to Rs. 3,000 during Flipkart's Jingle Days Sale 2021. Furthermore, the press release also mentioned that customers who make their first purchase on Flipkart during the sale days will get an additional 30 percent off.

Smart TV model Regular Price Sale Price
Blaupunkt CyberSound 32-inch Rs. 14,999 Rs. 13,999
Blaupunkt CyberSound 42-inch Rs. 21,999 Rs. 20,999
Blaupunkt CyberSound 43-inch Rs. 30,999 Rs. 27,999
Blaupunkt CyberSound 50-inch Rs. 36,999 Rs. 34,999
Blaupunkt CyberSound 55-inch Rs. 40,999 Rs. 39,999
Blaupunkt CyberSound 65-inch   Rs. 54,999

Comments

Flipkart, Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021, Jingle Days Sale 2021, Blaupunkt, Blaupunkt CyberSound, Blaupunkt TV
Satvik Khare
