Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale is set to begin on October 3 and will be live till October 10. The eight-day event will be the year's biggest sale by the Walmart-owned e-commerce website. Many brands including Blaupunkt, Infinix, and Thomson have announced big discounts on their smart TV lineups that will be live during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The sale will also bring heavy discounts on products like smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and more.

Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV models sale offers

Blaupunkt is offering discounts on many of its smart TVs. Blaupunkt 32-inch CyberSound, which was initially available for Rs. 14,999, will be available to purchase for Rs. 13,999. Similarly, other Blaupunkt CyberSound TV models will get discounts of up to Rs. 3,500 over their regular prices. Blaupunkt has also launched a new 65-inch model in the series that will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on October 3 priced at Rs. 55,999.

Infinix X1 series smart TV models sale offers

Infinix smart TV models are also getting major discounts. The Infinix 32X1 smart TV is being offered for Rs. 11,999, which is Rs. 3,000 down from its regular price of Rs. 15,999. Other smart TV models in the lineup — 40X1 and 43X1 — are also receiving discounts of up to Rs. 4,000.

Smart TV model Regular Price Sale Price Infinix 32X1 Rs. 15,999 Rs. 14,999 Infinix 40X1 Rs. 22,999 Rs. 19,999 Infinix 43X1 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999

Thomson smart TV models sale offers

Smart TV models from Thomson come in two series — Android and Oath Pro series. The Thomson 32-inch smart TV will be available for Rs. 12,999 with its regular price being Rs. 14,999. The cheapest Thomson TV available is the 24-inch TV that is listed for Rs. 9,999, but will be available for Rs. 7,999 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale.

Smart TV model Regular Price Sale Price Thomson 32PATH0011 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 12,999 Thomson 40PATH7777 Rs. 20,999 Rs. 19,499 Thomson 43PATH0009BL Rs. 25,999 Rs. 24,999 Thomson 43 OATHPRO 2000 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 27,999

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will begin at 12am (midnight) on October 3 and end on October 10. The sale dates coincide with the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that also begins on October 3, but will be live for a month.