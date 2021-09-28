Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Blaupunkt, Infinix, Thomson Announce Big Discounts on Smart TV Models

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Blaupunkt, Infinix, Thomson Announce Big Discounts on Smart TV Models

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will be live from October 3 to October 10.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 September 2021 19:35 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Blaupunkt, Infinix, Thomson Announce Big Discounts on Smart TV Models

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will also offer discounts on phones, laptops apart from smart TVs

Highlights
  • Blaupunkt smart TVs will get discounts of up to Rs. 3,500
  • Infinix smart TV models will get discounts of up to Rs. 4,000
  • Thomson smart TVs will be getting discounts of up to Rs. 4,000

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale is set to begin on October 3 and will be live till October 10. The eight-day event will be the year's biggest sale by the Walmart-owned e-commerce website. Many brands including Blaupunkt, Infinix, and Thomson have announced big discounts on their smart TV lineups that will be live during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The sale will also bring heavy discounts on products like smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and more.

Blaupunkt CyberSound smart TV models sale offers

Blaupunkt is offering discounts on many of its smart TVs. Blaupunkt 32-inch CyberSound, which was initially available for Rs. 14,999, will be available to purchase for Rs. 13,999. Similarly, other Blaupunkt CyberSound TV models will get discounts of up to Rs. 3,500 over their regular prices. Blaupunkt has also launched a new 65-inch model in the series that will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale on October 3 priced at Rs. 55,999.

Smart TV model Regular Price Sale Price
Blaupunkt CyberSound 32-inch Rs. 14,999 Rs. 13,999
Blaupunkt CyberSound 42-inch Rs. 22,999 Rs. 20,999
Blaupunkt CyberSound 43-inch Rs. 31,999 Rs. 29,999
Blaupunkt CyberSound 50-inch Rs. 37,999 Rs. 34,499
Blaupunkt CyberSound 55-inch Rs. 41,999 Rs. 39,999
Blaupunkt CyberSound 65-inch - Rs. 55,999

 

Infinix X1 series smart TV models sale offers

Infinix smart TV models are also getting major discounts. The Infinix 32X1 smart TV is being offered for Rs. 11,999, which is Rs. 3,000 down from its regular price of Rs. 15,999. Other smart TV models in the lineup — 40X1 and 43X1 — are also receiving discounts of up to Rs. 4,000.

Smart TV model Regular Price Sale Price
Infinix 32X1 Rs. 15,999 Rs. 14,999
Infinix 40X1 Rs. 22,999 Rs. 19,999
Infinix 43X1 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999

 

Thomson smart TV models sale offers

Smart TV models from Thomson come in two series — Android and Oath Pro series. The Thomson 32-inch smart TV will be available for Rs. 12,999 with its regular price being Rs. 14,999. The cheapest Thomson TV available is the 24-inch TV that is listed for Rs. 9,999, but will be available for Rs. 7,999 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale.

Smart TV model Regular Price Sale Price
Thomson 32PATH0011 Rs. 14,999 Rs. 12,999
Thomson 40PATH7777 Rs. 20,999 Rs. 19,499
Thomson 43PATH0009BL Rs. 25,999 Rs. 24,999
Thomson 43 OATHPRO 2000 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 27,999

The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will begin at 12am (midnight) on October 3 and end on October 10. The sale dates coincide with the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale that also begins on October 3, but will be live for a month.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021, Big Billion Days, Blaupunkt, Infinix, Thomson, Android
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones, Electronics Revealed

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Blaupunkt, Infinix, Thomson Announce Big Discounts on Smart TV Models
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Blows Up, Company Responds
  4. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  5. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  6. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  8. Poco C31 Smartphone Is Launching in India on September 30
  9. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  10. Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021: Blaupunkt, Infinix, Thomson Announce Big Discounts on Smart TV Models
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones, Electronics Revealed
  3. Poco C31 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch; to Feature MediaTek Helio G35 Processor
  4. Nothing Ear 1 to Get Price Cut During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: All Details
  5. Xbox Series X, Series S Now Support Dolby Vision Gaming for ‘Full-Spectrum Visuals’
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Survives Durability Test, ‘Unhinged’ in Sand As Well
  7. iPhone 13 Pro Attains 4th Position in DxOMark Camera Review, iPhone 13 mini Matches iPhone 12 Pro Max Score
  8. Google Defends Android Phone Maker Deals, Denies Carrot-and-Stick Tactics
  9. Skype Getting Colourful Redesign, Performance Upgrades, More New Features
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Charger Allegedly Explodes, Company Blames External Factors
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com