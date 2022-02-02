Flipkart is hosting its Big Bachat Dhamaal sale from Thursday (February 3). During the sale, smart TVs will be available with up to 70 percent discount. The monthly sale will bring deals on TVs from brands including Blaupunkt, Kodak, and Thomson. The TVs will be available at prices as low as Rs. 7,999 under the deal. Additionally, customers will get bank discounts and no-cost EMI options. The Flipkart sale is also teased to have deals and offers on laptop and mobile accessories. The three-day sale will last until February 5.

To show details about deals and discounts, Flipkart has created a dedicated webpage on its site. It shows the upcoming offers that will go live starting Thursday.

Flipkart sale discounts on smart TVs

In terms of discounts on smart TVs, Flipkart will offer the Blaupunkt CyberSound 32-inch model at Rs. 13,499, down from Rs. 13,999. It comes with an HD-ready display and includes 40W dual speakers. In addition to the 32-inch model, the sale will have discounts on other Blaupunkt smart TVs as well.

The Blaupunkt CyberSound 42-inch TV model with a full-HD display and 40W speakers will be available at Rs. 20,999. The TV is normally priced at Rs. 21,999.

Customers can also avail the Blaupunkt 43-inch Ultra-HD TV at Rs. 28,990, down from Rs. 30,999. The TV has 50W sound output through four speakers, bezel-less design, and features including Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround certified audio.

Similarly, the Blaupunkt 50-inch Ultra-HD TV will be available at Rs. 34,999. It normally retails at Rs. 35,999. The TV runs on Android 10 and includes 60W speakers, and 2GB of RAM.

The Flipkart sale will also offer Blaupunkt 55-inch and 65-inch Ultra-HD TV models at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 54,999. Both feature Google Assistant support and quad speaker design. The 55-inch Blaupunkt TV normally comes at Rs. 40,999, while the 65-inch model is priced at Rs. 55,999.

Flipkart discounts on Blaupunkt TVs

Model number Size Normal retail price Discounted price Blaupunkt 32CSA7101 32 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 13,499 Blaupunkt 42CSA7707 42 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 20,999 Blaupunkt 43CSA7070 43 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 28,999 Blaupunkt 50CSA7007 50 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 34,999 Blaupunkt 55CSA7090 55 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 39,999 Blaupunkt 65CSA7030 65 Rs. 55,999 Rs. 54,999

Flipkart will also bring discounts on Kodak CA series and 7XPro TV models. The Kodak CA series in 24-, 32-, 55-, and 65-inch options will be available with a starting price of Rs. 25,999, down from Rs. 26,999. The Kodak 7X Pro series, on the other hand, has TVs ranging from 32-inch to 55-inch that will be available at a discounted starting price of Rs. 12,499 and go up to Rs. 33,999. There will also be affordable Kodak TVs starting at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,499.

Flipkart discounts on Kodak TVs

Model number Size Normal retail price Discounted price Kodak 24HDX100S 24 Rs. 8,499 Rs. 7,999 Kodak 32HDX7XPRO 32 Rs. 12,999 Rs. 12,499 Kodak 32HDX900s 32 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,999 Kodak 40FHDX7XPRO 40 Rs. 18,999 Rs. 18,499 Kodak 42FHDX7XPRO 42 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 20,499 Kodak 43CA2022 43 Rs. 26,999 Rs. 25,999 Kodak 43UHDX7XPRO 43 Rs. 24,499 Rs. 23,499 Kodak 50CA7077 50 Rs. 32,999 Rs. 31,999 Kodak 50CAPRO5066 50 Rs. 33,999 Rs. 32,999 Kodak 50UHDX7XPRO 50 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 29,999 Kodak 55CA0909 55 Rs. 38,999 Rs. 36,999 Kodak 55UHDX7XPRO 55 Rs. 33,999 Rs. 32,999 Kodak 65CA0101 65 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 53,999 Kodak 43FHDX7XPRO 43 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 21,499

The Kodak CA series include features such as up to 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and DTS TruSurround sound. On the other hand, the Kodak 7XPro models include features such as quad-core processor, displays with up to 500 nits of peak brightness, and 30W sound. The TVs also have preloaded apps including Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Thomson TVs, during the Flipkart sale, will also be available with discounted prices starting from Rs. 12,499. The TV range will have models sized at 24, 32, 40, 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches.

Flipkart discounts on Thomson TVs

Model number Size Normal retail price Discounted price Thomson 32PATH0011 32 Rs. 12,999 Rs. 12,499 Thomson 32PATH0011BL 32 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 13,499 Thomson 32TM3290 32 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,999 Thomson 40PATH7777 40 Rs. 18,999 Rs. 18,499 Thomson 43OPMAX9099 43 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 26,999 Thomson 43PATH0009 BL 43 Rs. 22,499 Rs. 21,999 Thomson 43PATH4545BL 43 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 23,999 Thomson 50OPMAX9077 50 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 33,999 Thomson 50PATH1010BL 50 Rs. 31,999 Rs. 30,999 Thomson 55OPMAX9055 55 Rs. 38,999 Rs. 37,999 Thomson 55PATH5050BL 55 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 33,999 Thomson 65 OATHPRO 2020 65 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 53,999 Thomson 75 OATHPRO2121 75 Rs. 1,04,999 Rs. 99,999 Thomson 43 OATHPRO 2000 43 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 26,999

Customers using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards during the Flipkart sale will get an additional 10 percent discount on select TV models. Additionally, there will be options for Easy Returns and no-cost EMI transactions.

