Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Go Live on February 3 With Deals on Blaupunkt, Kodak, Thomson Smart TVs

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Go Live on February 3 With Deals on Blaupunkt, Kodak, Thomson Smart TVs

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale will offer an additional 10 percent discount to ICICI Bank customers.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 February 2022 15:36 IST
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Go Live on February 3 With Deals on Blaupunkt, Kodak, Thomson Smart TVs

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale will be live until February 5

Highlights
  • Flipkart sale will bring up to 70 percent discounts on smart TVs
  • Blaupunkt smart TVs will be available starting at Rs. 13,499
  • Kodak TVs during the sale will begin at as low as Rs. 7,999

Flipkart is hosting its Big Bachat Dhamaal sale from Thursday (February 3). During the sale, smart TVs will be available with up to 70 percent discount. The monthly sale will bring deals on TVs from brands including Blaupunkt, Kodak, and Thomson. The TVs will be available at prices as low as Rs. 7,999 under the deal. Additionally, customers will get bank discounts and no-cost EMI options. The Flipkart sale is also teased to have deals and offers on laptop and mobile accessories. The three-day sale will last until February 5.

To show details about deals and discounts, Flipkart has created a dedicated webpage on its site. It shows the upcoming offers that will go live starting Thursday.

Flipkart sale discounts on smart TVs

In terms of discounts on smart TVs, Flipkart will offer the Blaupunkt CyberSound 32-inch model at Rs. 13,499, down from Rs. 13,999. It comes with an HD-ready display and includes 40W dual speakers. In addition to the 32-inch model, the sale will have discounts on other Blaupunkt smart TVs as well.

The Blaupunkt CyberSound 42-inch TV model with a full-HD display and 40W speakers will be available at Rs. 20,999. The TV is normally priced at Rs. 21,999.

Customers can also avail the Blaupunkt 43-inch Ultra-HD TV at Rs. 28,990, down from Rs. 30,999. The TV has 50W sound output through four speakers, bezel-less design, and features including Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround certified audio.

Similarly, the Blaupunkt 50-inch Ultra-HD TV will be available at Rs. 34,999. It normally retails at Rs. 35,999. The TV runs on Android 10 and includes 60W speakers, and 2GB of RAM.

The Flipkart sale will also offer Blaupunkt 55-inch and 65-inch Ultra-HD TV models at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 54,999. Both feature Google Assistant support and quad speaker design. The 55-inch Blaupunkt TV normally comes at Rs. 40,999, while the 65-inch model is priced at Rs. 55,999.

Flipkart discounts on Blaupunkt TVs

Model number Size Normal retail price Discounted price
Blaupunkt 32CSA7101 32 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 13,499
Blaupunkt 42CSA7707 42 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 20,999
Blaupunkt 43CSA7070 43 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 28,999
Blaupunkt 50CSA7007 50 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 34,999
Blaupunkt 55CSA7090 55 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 39,999
Blaupunkt 65CSA7030 65 Rs. 55,999 Rs. 54,999

 

Flipkart will also bring discounts on Kodak CA series and 7XPro TV models. The Kodak CA series in 24-, 32-, 55-, and 65-inch options will be available with a starting price of Rs. 25,999, down from Rs. 26,999. The Kodak 7X Pro series, on the other hand, has TVs ranging from 32-inch to 55-inch that will be available at a discounted starting price of Rs. 12,499 and go up to Rs. 33,999. There will also be affordable Kodak TVs starting at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 8,499.

Flipkart discounts on Kodak TVs

Model number Size Normal retail price Discounted price
Kodak 24HDX100S 24 Rs. 8,499 Rs. 7,999
Kodak 32HDX7XPRO 32 Rs. 12,999 Rs. 12,499
Kodak 32HDX900s 32 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,999
Kodak 40FHDX7XPRO 40 Rs. 18,999 Rs. 18,499
Kodak 42FHDX7XPRO 42 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 20,499
Kodak 43CA2022 43 Rs. 26,999 Rs. 25,999
Kodak 43UHDX7XPRO 43 Rs. 24,499 Rs. 23,499
Kodak 50CA7077 50 Rs. 32,999 Rs. 31,999
Kodak 50CAPRO5066 50 Rs. 33,999 Rs. 32,999
Kodak 50UHDX7XPRO 50 Rs. 30,999 Rs. 29,999
Kodak 55CA0909 55 Rs. 38,999 Rs. 36,999
Kodak 55UHDX7XPRO 55 Rs. 33,999 Rs. 32,999
Kodak 65CA0101 65 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 53,999
Kodak 43FHDX7XPRO 43 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 21,499

 

The Kodak CA series include features such as up to 4K HDR10 display, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and DTS TruSurround sound. On the other hand, the Kodak 7XPro models include features such as quad-core processor, displays with up to 500 nits of peak brightness, and 30W sound. The TVs also have preloaded apps including Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Thomson TVs, during the Flipkart sale, will also be available with discounted prices starting from Rs. 12,499. The TV range will have models sized at 24, 32, 40, 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches.

Flipkart discounts on Thomson TVs

Model number Size Normal retail price Discounted price
Thomson 32PATH0011 32 Rs. 12,999 Rs. 12,499
Thomson 32PATH0011BL 32 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 13,499
Thomson 32TM3290 32 Rs. 10,999 Rs. 9,999
Thomson 40PATH7777 40 Rs. 18,999 Rs. 18,499
Thomson 43OPMAX9099 43 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 26,999
Thomson 43PATH0009 BL 43 Rs. 22,499 Rs. 21,999
Thomson 43PATH4545BL 43 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 23,999
Thomson 50OPMAX9077 50 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 33,999
Thomson 50PATH1010BL 50 Rs. 31,999 Rs. 30,999
Thomson 55OPMAX9055 55 Rs. 38,999 Rs. 37,999
Thomson 55PATH5050BL 55 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 33,999
Thomson 65 OATHPRO 2020 65 Rs. 54,999 Rs. 53,999
Thomson 75 OATHPRO2121 75 Rs. 1,04,999 Rs. 99,999
Thomson 43 OATHPRO 2000 43 Rs. 27,999 Rs. 26,999

 

Customers using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards during the Flipkart sale will get an additional 10 percent discount on select TV models. Additionally, there will be options for Easy Returns and no-cost EMI transactions.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Blaupunkt 43-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV (43CSA7070)

Blaupunkt 43-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV (43CSA7070)

  • Design
  • Performance
  • Value for Money
  • Software
  • Features
  • Good
  • Good software and interface 
  • Chromecast and AirPlay support 
  • Decent upscaling of lower-resolution content 
  • Very good sound quality
  • Bad
  • Low brightness, often dull picture  
  • Poor black levels 
  • Average performance with HDR content 
  • No Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Read detailed Blaupunkt 43-inch CyberSound Ultra-HD Android TV (43CSA7070) review
Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 960mm x 562mm x 75mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, Flipkart sale, Blaupunkt TV, Kodak TV, Thomson TV, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Animation Task Force Will Help Establish Progressive Policies in India: Industry Experts
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Go Live on February 3 With Deals on Blaupunkt, Kodak, Thomson Smart TVs
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
  7. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  9. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  10. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.