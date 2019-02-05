Chinese audio equipment maker Fiio has launched its latest product in India, the M6 portable high-resolution music player. The product is the newest in Fiio's range of high-end equipment for audiophiles, which includes audio players, amplifiers, DACs, headphones and earphones. The Fiio M6 carries a maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs. 14,990 but it is currently listed on the company's website at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990. You can also buy the product from a variety of online and offline retailers, apart from the company's own India e-store.

The Fiio M6 portable high-resolution music player sports a compact shape and design, with a 3.2-inch 480x800-pixels touch screen that lets you navigate the Android-based interface and make selections. Apart from that, the player is powered by the Samsung Exynos 7270 SoC and has an ESS Sabre 9018Q2C digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) on board for signal conversion. While the device does have a 3.5mm port for wired headphones, users also have the option of Bluetooth connectivity, with support for the AptX HD and LDAC codecs.

As a personal audio player, the Fiio M6 supports a wide range of audio file formats, including native support for DSD, FLAC, WAV and ALAC, along with wider support for popular compressed audio formats such as MP3, WMA, OGG and AAC. The Fiio M6 also packs a 1,200mAh battery, which is listed to run for 13 hours per charge when using wired headphones and 15 hours when using a Bluetooth headset or speaker. The player has 2GB of in-built storage, with support for storage expansion using microSD cards.

You also get Wi-Fi and USB Type-C connectivity. The latter can be used to charge the Fiio M6 with its included 10W charging adapter and cable. Additionally, the USB Type-C port enables the device to be used as a standalone DAC with computers. The device is also ‘High-Res Audio' certified, putting this in the same category as other audiophile-grade personal audio players. The company had last year launched the Fiio M7 high-resolution audio player in the country at a price of Rs. 19,990.