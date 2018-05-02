Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Facebook Smart Speakers to Launch Internationally First, Instead of the US: Report

Facebook Smart Speakers to Launch Internationally First, Instead of the US: Report

 
, 02 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Smart Speakers to Launch Internationally First, Instead of the US: Report

Highlights

  • Facebook is said to launch its smart speakers internationally
  • The rumoured smart speakers were initially said to debut in the US
  • The speakers are reported to come with an M voice assistant

Rivalling Amazon Echo and Google Home, Facebook has long been rumoured to be working on its on smart speaker. A new report now claims that the company may its smart speakers internationally first, instead of the US. The smart speakers from Facebook, which are reportedly codenamed Fiona and Aloha, were claimed to be planned for a F8 Developer conference debut that kicked off on Tuesday. However, the Menlo Park, California-headquartered company delayed the launch apparently due to the data abuse revelations that emerged recently.

Facebook is considering the launch of its smart speakers internationally before their arrival in the US to avoid early criticism from American users and politicians who have increased their focus on the social network and user privacy, reports CNBC, citing two people familiar with the development. The company is set to compete against the Amazon's Echo and Google's Home smart speaker families. One of the Facebook smart speakers is said to come with a camera and a touchscreen to let users access Facebook Messenger and start chatting with contacts. This sounds similar to what Amazon Echo Show and Echo Spot offer at the present stage. Further, CNBC's Michelle Castillo and Jordan Novet report that Facebook is in plans to deploy its artificial intelligence (AI) powered M programme to bring a voice assistant on the upcoming smart speakers. Facebook's voice assistant, similar to Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, is said to understand voice commands.

The social network interestingly introduced the M programme to build an AI-backed virtual assistant bot for Messenger last year but announced its shutdown in January this year. Having said that, the Mark Zuckerberg-led company announced M Translations at the F8 conference that will help Messenger users translate foreign languages. The translation model seemingly sets the stage for the international launch of the smart speakers.

As per a previous report, the launch of Facebook's smart speakers has been pushed to October and the order volumes for 2018 have been reduced by as much as 20 percent, with mass production is scheduled to begin from June this year. This hints that we need to wait for some more time to see what Facebook has to take on Amazon Echo and Google Home. Moreover, the delay in the launch and the initial production cut could give enough time to the company to clean up its image and regain users' confidence that it lost because of the recent public scrutiny over how it is using personal information from its social network and circulating user data to its advertising partners.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook Speaker, Facebook, Home Entertainment, Social
Oculus Go Standalone VR Headset Starts Shipping to 23 Countries
Instagram Stories Now Lets People Share Info From Apps Like Spotify
Best AC deals
Facebook Smart Speakers to Launch Internationally First, Instead of the US: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 8
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Price Leak Suggests Upwards Trend Will Continue in India
  2. Jio Users Receiving 8GB of Complimentary Data Under Cricket Teaser Pack
  3. WhatsApp Stickers Coming Soon, Group Calling Support Announced Too
  4. Oppo's New Realme Online Brand to Launch First Phone in India on May 15
  5. Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite to Go on Sale for Amazon Prime Members Today
  6. Apple Sets 'New First-Half Record' in India, Says CEO Tim Cook
  7. Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ Go Official With Infinity Displays
  8. Apple MacBook Air 2018 Delayed, May Launch at Lower Price: Report
  9. Is Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hike an Opportunity for ZenFone Max Pro M1?
  10. BSNL's New Rs. 319 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.