NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • EU Expected to Fine Philips, Pioneer, and Asus for Restricting Online Sales of Their Products

EU Expected to Fine Philips, Pioneer, and Asus for Restricting Online Sales of Their Products

, 24 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
EU Expected to Fine Philips, Pioneer, and Asus for Restricting Online Sales of Their Products

Dutch healthcare technology company Philips and three other companies are expected to be fined by EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday for restricting online sales of their products, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The ruling by the European Commission follows a 17-month investigation as part of its crackdown against curbs on online cross-border sales such as restricting offers based on a customer's location or nationality.

The investigation, which kicked off in February last year, covered a total of 15 companies in three different segments - consumer electronics, video games and hotel rooms.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is due to announce decisions on four cases at a news conference at about 1030 GMT. The EU competition authority declined to comment.

Philips declined to comment, but referred to a July 6 statement which estimated a EUR 30 million ($35 million) provision for the EU sanction booked in the second quarter.

Vestager's decision to penalise a European company and others comes a week after she handed down a record EUR 4.34 billion fine to Google.

It could help European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, who will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday to counter Trump's complaints that the EU is taking advantage of the United States.

The EU investigation into the consumer electronics industry targets Philips, Taiwan's Asus, Denon & Marantz, and Pioneer which were suspected of having restricted the ability of online retailers to set their own prices for appliances, notebooks and hi-fi products.

For video games, Valve Corp, the owner of the Steam distribution platform and five game makers - Bandai Namco, Capcom, Focus Home, Koch Media and ZeniMax - accused of preventing purchases because of a consumer's location or country of residence.

The third investigation focused on tour operators Kuoni, REWE, Thomas Cook and TUI and hotel group Melia.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EU, Europe, Philips, Pioneer, Asus
WhatsApp for iPhone Now Lets You Use Siri to Send Group Messages
Singapore Disconnects Healthcare Computers From the Internet After Cyber-Attack
Moto G6
EU Expected to Fine Philips, Pioneer, and Asus for Restricting Online Sales of Their Products
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Nex
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite With Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  2. Mi A2 Launched by Xiaomi, Price Starts at EUR 249: Event Highlights
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite to Launch Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Honor 9N With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Xiaomi-Backed Huami Amazfit Bip, Stratos Smartwatches Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: What's New and Different
  7. Fortnite 1st Birthday Challenges and Rewards Announced
  8. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite July 24 Launch: Everything That We Know So Far
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 Update to Bring War Mode to Android and iOS
  10. Jio Phone Exchange Offer: Buyers Must Pay Rs. 1,095 Instead of Rs. 501
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.