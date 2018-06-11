Energy Sistem Launches New Range of Bluetooth Speakers in India

Energy Sistem Technology, a Spanish company specialising in personal audio products, started its Indian innings back in March 2018 with a diverse range of headphones and speakers. The company has now expanded its product portfolio in the country with its Music Box Bluetooth speakers and Tower System speakers.

The range consists of 6 models - the Energy Tower 8g2, Energy Tower 5, Energy Tower 3g2, Energy Tower 1, Music Box BZ6 and the Music Box BZ3. The products have been brought to India by Alchemie Commerce Private Limited and are priced between Rs. 4,999 and Rs.18,999.

The Tower 8g2 delivers 120 W of power and supports a multitude of connectivity options including Optical, RCA and Bluetooth. It has been priced at Rs. 18,999 and is available in two colour options, namely Black and Wood.

The Tower 5 delivers 60W of power and comes with FM radio support, a USB port and a SD/ SDHC card reader. It is priced at Rs. 13,999 and is available in Black and White. The Tower 3g2 can play back mp3 files from USB sticks as well as microSD cards and also supports Bluetooth. It has been priced at Rs 10,999 and is being offered in Black and White.

The Energy Tower 1 rounds off the Tower Speaker range and delivers 30W of power. It supports Bluetooth 4.1 and is priced at Rs. 7,999. The Music Box range starts off with the Music Box BZ3, which is a 6W Bluetooth speaker priced at Rs. 4,999. It features FM radio support and can play back songs from a USB drive as well an SD card.

The Music Box BZ6 is rated at 12W and is priced at Rs 7,999. It has a subwoofer built-in and supports playback via SD cards and USB drives. Energy Sistem claims the speaker can last 24 hours on a single charge.