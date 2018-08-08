NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • DishTV Launches Amazon Alexa Skill to Lets Users Find Content Using Voice Commands

DishTV Launches Amazon Alexa Skill to Lets Users Find Content Using Voice Commands

, 08 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
DishTV Launches Amazon Alexa Skill to Lets Users Find Content Using Voice Commands

Domestic direct-to-home (DTH) television operator DishTV on Wednesday said it launched its skill for Amazon Alexa which would allow users to find and recommend programmes, movies, sports and music using voice commands.

Once enabled, the skill would allow users to interact with DishTV through voice commands on all Alexa-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Dot, the company said in a statement.

The skill can also be accessed with the Alexa app available on iOS and Android, the company added.

"DishTV becomes the first DTH company in India to power voice-assisted content discovery and recommendations," said Anil Dua, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dish TV India Limited.

"We will be adding more features to the skill such as personalising search, filtering recommendations, recharging DTH account, subscribing to new channels and scheduling a recording," Dua added.

The integration of DishTV and Alexa would also help users to check and manage their current balance, switch-off date, monthly recharge amount, pay-later service and raise a call-me request, just by asking Alexa.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, DishTV, Alexa, Amazon Echo
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price, Bundle Revealed via Vietnam Pre-Order Page Ahead of Launch
Red Dead Redemption 2 Official Gameplay Video Date and Time Announced
Vivo Nex
DishTV Launches Amazon Alexa Skill to Lets Users Find Content Using Voice Commands
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India Rs. 16,999, Pre-Orders Begin August 9: Highlights
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Kicks Off With Vivo V9, Vivo Nex Flash Sales
  4. Nokia 7 Plus Reportedly Receiving Android 9 Pie Software Update in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price Seen on Vietnam Pre-Order Page
  6. Oppo F9 Pro Colour Options, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed by Oppo India
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB) Review
  8. Xiaomi Mi A2 With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  10. Fortnite Mobile for Android: Everything We Know Right Now
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.