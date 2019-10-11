Technology News

Dish SMRT Hub Android-Powered HD Set-Top Box, Dish SMRT Kit With Alexa Dongle Launched in India

Dish SMRT Hub set-top box price is set at Rs. 3,999 for new subscribers and at Rs. 2,499 for the existing subscribers.

Updated: 11 October 2019 17:18 IST
Dish SMRT Hub runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with Google Play Store

Highlights
  • Dish SMRT Hub comes with built-in Chromecast
  • Dish SMRT Hub supports all major streaming platforms except Netflix
  • Dish SMRT Kit comes with Alexa-enabled Bluetooth remote

Dish TV has launched a new Android-powered set-top box called Dish SMRT Hub and an Alexa-enabled smart dongle called Dish SMRT Kit as a part of its SMRT connected devices lineup that already includes the SMRT Stick. The exact availability details of the new devices aren't clear, but the company has already listed the devices on its website and is asking users to share their details if they are interested in either of the devices.

Dish TV SMRT Hub, SMRT Kit price in India

Dish TV SMRT Hub carries a price tag of Rs. 3,999 for the new subscribers and Rs. 2,499 for the existing Dish TV subscribers. The Dish SMRT Kit, on the other hand, will retail at Rs. 1,199 and it will only be sold to the existing subscribers. The SMRT Kit can only work with DishNXT HD Box, whereas the Dish SMRT Hub can work with any TV that has HDMI or CVBS input.

Dish TV SMRT Hub features

Dish TV SMRT Hub, as mentioned, is an Android-powered set-top box that runs on Pie and includes support for Google Play Store as well as Google Assistant. It will support all major entertainment apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, ALTBalaji, and YouTube, however Netflix support is missing. With built-in Chromecast support, the Dish TV SMRT Hub users will also be able to stream content on their connected TV from their smartphone.

Google Assistant inclusion means the SMRT Hub users can also control their smart home devices from the set-top box. Additionally, Dish TV has added support for Dolby Atmos. The company also bundles a Bluetooth remote with SMRT Hub that includes special keys for Google Assistant, YouTube, and Watcho.

Dish TV SMRT Kit features

Dish TV SMRT Kit with Alexa is a smart dongle that can connect your DishNXT HD set top box and bring support for online entertainment apps as well as Alexa voice assistant. It comes with a bundled remote with a mic for voice commands as well as user interface navigation. Alexa integration means you can control your smart home devices with the SMRT Kit as well as make use of thousands of available Alexa skills.

Dish smrt kit Dish SMRT Kit

Dish SMRT Kit is Alexa-enabled and can control your smart home

 

“We are delighted to launch the most advanced Android powered Set Top Box and the Alexa Built-in smart kit for DishTV customers and this is a significant milestone for Dish TV India,” said Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Limited, in a statement. “The Dish SMRT Hub is a customized device which allows users to have uninterrupted video streaming and access to TV content. It is capable of delivering superior viewing experience owing to its immersive features like in-built Google Assistant, Chromecast and myriad other smart features. The Dish SMRT Kit is a big add-on to our current STB's and with this our customers can enjoy the ease of using voice commands for accessing information through Alexa for all their needs. With these launches DishTV is making a strong statement of providing best-in-class technology and experience to its customers.”

Honor Smartphones
